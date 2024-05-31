Gattaca Genomics Launches Landmark Study to Revolutionize Embryo Selection in IVF

Gattaca Genomics has received approval for a landmark study to combine timelapse imaging and genetic testing to enhance embryo selection in IVF. Partnering with IVF clinics worldwide, the study aims to identify key developmental patterns that predict healthy embryos, potentially improving IVF success rates.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gattaca Genomics, a pioneer in genetic diagnostics and reproductive technologies, is proud to announce Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for its multi-center study, "Embryo Assessment Utilizing Timelapse Imaging in Conjunction With Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy With Next Generation Sequencing." This groundbreaking study will examine the relationship between embryo development and aneuploidy, a condition where embryos have an abnormal number of chromosomes.

The study is currently recruiting IVF centers interested in participating, by collaborating with clinics worldwide, Gattaca Genomics aims to collect a large and diverse dataset that will provide valuable insights into the complex relationship between embryo development and aneuploidy.

"This study could be a game-changer for hopeful parents struggling with infertility," said Dr. Mari said Dr. Mari Mitrani, Chief Science Officer and co-founder at Gattaca Genomics.

"By harnessing the power of time-lapse imaging and genetic testing, we aim to give experts the tools they need to identify the strongest embryos, potentially making IVF more successful."

"Aneuploidy is a major obstacle for many couples pursuing IVF, and we believe this study has the potential to unlock new insights into how we can better identify and select embryos with the greatest chance of resulting in a healthy pregnancy," said Dr. Eva Schenkman, Director of Embryology Services at Gattaca Genomics.

Understanding and Assessing Aneuploidy

Aneuploidy is a genetic condition where cells have an abnormal number of chromosomes. In humans, cells typically have 46 chromosomes arranged in pairs. Aneuploidy occurs when cells have either an extra chromosome (trisomy) or a missing chromosome (monosomy). This can lead to various genetic disorders, including Down syndrome (trisomy 21).

In the context of IVF and embryo selection, aneuploidy is a significant concern as it can impact the viability of embryos and increase the risk of miscarriage. Identifying and selecting embryos without aneuploidy is crucial in improving IVF success rates.

Timelapse imaging, a technology that allows embryologists to assess embryo development in real-time, has been available for nearly a decade. However, previous studies have been limited by small sample sizes or have failed to establish a definitive correlation between timelapse data and genetic outcomes. Gattaca Genomics aims to address these limitations by leveraging its extensive network of partner clinics to collect data from multiple sites, creating a robust dataset that combines timelapse imaging with next-generation sequencing.

"This study represents a truly collaborative effort, uniting IVF clinics in the pursuit of scientific discovery and improved patient care," said Dr. Tyl Taylor, Director of Genetic Services at Gattaca Genomics. "By pooling our resources and expertise, we can unlock valuable insights that will ultimately benefit countless families on their journey to parenthood."

The study is currently recruiting IVF clinics that are interested in participating. Participating clinics will receive a timelapse incubator to facilitate data collection. By collaborating with clinics across the country, Gattaca Genomics aims to collect a large and diverse dataset that will provide valuable insights into the complex relationship between embryo development and aneuploidy.

More information about the study design can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov

About Gattaca Genomics

Gattaca Genomics is a trailblazer in reproductive health, offering cutting-edge genetic testing to empower individuals and couples in their family planning journey. Our expertise in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) provides crucial insights to inform meaningful decisions. Led by CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, our team combines visionary leadership with scientific rigor to deliver personalized support and a deep understanding of each family's unique needs. By harnessing the power of advanced technology, Gattaca Genomics is transforming family planning, offering sophisticated solutions that enhance the chances of a healthy pregnancy while minimizing genetic risks.

