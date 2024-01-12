GATX Selects ZTR's PIVOT™ Railcar Monitoring Solution to Enhance Railcar Leasing Experience

ZTR announced the signing of a strategic agreement with GATX Corporation to install ZTR's advanced and newly available railcar remote monitoring solution, PIVOT™, on railcars in GATX's North American railcar fleet with telematics.
LONDON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZTR, a leading rail technology company announced the signing of a strategic agreement with GATX Corporation, a global leader in railcar leasing, to install ZTR's advanced and newly available railcar remote monitoring solution, PIVOT™, on railcars in GATX's North American railcar fleet that will be equipped with telematics solutions. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to provide innovative solutions that enhance the railcar leasing experience. The PIVOT™ telematics solution will collect, monitor, and distribute data through the ZTR platform as well as the RailPulse platform from GPS gateways and wireless sensors mounted on railcars to drive improved service levels, visibility, and productivity into rail-based supply chains.
"This collaboration is a testament to GATX's commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of enhancing the customer experience," said Robert A. Zmudka, GATX's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Rail North America. "Our selection marks an important step in progressing RailPulse's collective mission to make it easier to ship by rail through the use of new technologies. With ZTR's PIVOT™ solution, our customers can benefit from increased visibility into the location, condition, and performance of their fleets."
PIVOT™ is the most advanced remote monitoring solution with wireless technology that is purpose-built for the railcar industry. The PIVOT™ solution is powered by BlackBerry Radar technology, a leader in asset tracking solutions. The solution creates the potential to track GPS location, trip progress, impact detection, load/unload status, hand brake position and the open/close status of doors, hatches as well as gates. The platform also has a full suite of reporting and configurable alerts, turning any railcar into a smart railcar. Railroads and shippers can benefit from reduced turnaround times, instant identification of delayed or misrouted railcars, and continuous monitoring of the integrity of goods and railcars, all while reducing overall operating costs and maximizing the utilization of their existing fleet.
"Today signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of railcar leasing. This strategic agreement will enrich the leasing experience for customers as we usher in a new era of digitalization to deliver unparalleled insights and efficiency in the world of rail transportation." - Sam Hassan, President of ZTR.
About ZTR
ZTR is globally recognized technology company focused on modernizing and digitally connecting railway rollingstock to help our customers improve operational efficiency, extend asset life and achieve decarbonization efforts for locomotive and railcar owners. For over 35 years, ZTR has been a leading supplier of telematics solutions, wireless sensor technologies, locomotive control systems, starting assist technologies and energy management systems for the rail industry. More information on ZTR is available at ztr.com
