GATX Selects ZTR's PIVOT™ Railcar Monitoring Solution to Enhance Railcar Leasing Experience

"With ZTR's PIVOT™ solution, our customers can benefit from increased visibility into the location, condition, and performance of their fleets", Robert A. Zmudka, GATX's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

PIVOT™ is the most advanced remote monitoring solution with wireless technology that is purpose-built for the railcar industry. The PIVOT™ solution is powered by BlackBerry Radar technology, a leader in asset tracking solutions. The solution creates the potential to track GPS location, trip progress, impact detection, load/unload status, hand brake position and the open/close status of doors, hatches as well as gates. The platform also has a full suite of reporting and configurable alerts, turning any railcar into a smart railcar. Railroads and shippers can benefit from reduced turnaround times, instant identification of delayed or misrouted railcars, and continuous monitoring of the integrity of goods and railcars, all while reducing overall operating costs and maximizing the utilization of their existing fleet.

"Today signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of railcar leasing. This strategic agreement will enrich the leasing experience for customers as we usher in a new era of digitalization to deliver unparalleled insights and efficiency in the world of rail transportation." - Sam Hassan, President of ZTR.

About ZTR

ZTR is globally recognized technology company focused on modernizing and digitally connecting railway rollingstock to help our customers improve operational efficiency, extend asset life and achieve decarbonization efforts for locomotive and railcar owners. For over 35 years, ZTR has been a leading supplier of telematics solutions, wireless sensor technologies, locomotive control systems, starting assist technologies and energy management systems for the rail industry. More information on ZTR is available at ztr.com

Media Contact: Shubham Srivastava | [email protected] | +1.519.452.1233; Shubham Srivastava, ZTR, +1-226-219-9377, [email protected], https://ztr.com/

SOURCE ZTR