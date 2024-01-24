Gavin's Law Spearheads a Paradigm Shift in Online Safety for Youth, Backed by Cyber Dive's Aqua One and the 'Less Than 3' Foundation

Gavin's Law, driven by the tragic experience of Gavin Guffey, criminalizes sextortion and enhances online safety for youth. The legislation, supported by Cyber Dive's Aqua One smartphone and the 'Less Than 3' Foundation, aims to combat digital exploitation. Cyber Dive's Aqua One offers advanced parental monitoring, surpassing conventional solutions. The 'Less Than 3' Foundation, founded by the Guffey family, advocates for youth well-being, focusing on mental health and positive activities. Together, these initiatives signal a paradigm shift towards a safer digital future for children.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In our digitally entwined lives, the need to protect our children online has reached a critical point. The poignant story of Gavin Guffey, tragically entangled in sextortion, catalyzes Gavin's Law (HB.3583). Driven by the unwavering dedication of Gavin's father and South Carolina State Representative Brandon Guffey to seek justice after Gavin's untimely passing, this pioneering legislation seeks to criminalize sexual extortion and strengthen educational frameworks for vulnerable youth. The strategic alliance between Cyber Dive's cutting-edge Aqua One smartphone for children and the Guffey family's 'Less Than 3' Foundation marks a decisive stride to advance online safety.

Gavin's Law: Pioneering Legislative Action for Online Safety

Gavin's Law addresses a chilling story behind the sexual extortion and disturbing manipulation of Gavin Guffey, culminating tragically in his untimely passing. In the aftermath of this devastating loss, the grieving family embarked on a journey leading to the discovery of an incredibly sinister plot involving coercion and blackmail. Their investigation revealed that extortionists posed as a young woman to manipulate Gavin into sharing intimate photos. The perpetrators blackmailed Gavin, claiming they would publicize the images if he didn't comply with their demands – a harrowing instance of sextortion. Moments later, Gavin had taken his own life—an unfortunate yet common theme among our vulnerable youth.

This groundbreaking legislation classifies sextortion as a felony, with aggravated felony charges if the victim is a minor, a vulnerable adult, or if the crime results in bodily injury or death. At the core of Gavin's Law is a strategic collaboration that brings together local school districts, the State Department of Education, law enforcement, and the Attorney General's office. This united front guarantees the implementation of comprehensive educational policies to enlighten students, parents, and school personnel about the Law's provisions, fostering a safer digital environment. Representative Guffey and Cyber Dive have joined forces in a collective initiative to eradicate sextortion and provide essential education to empower our youth.

Jeff Gottfurcht, CEO and Co-founder of Cyber Dive, wholeheartedly commends Gavin's Law with unwavering conviction, stating, "Digital amputation is not possible; children are ostracized if they do not have a phone and social media. Gavin's Law transcends the realms of fantasy football or a science project – its consequences resonate with palpable and lasting impact. This legislation allows parents to authentically nurture their children, liberating them from the perpetual hibernation of uncertainty surrounding the digital content shaping their children's lives. Gavin's Law is a resolute and tangible endeavor to bridge the digital divide, ultimately safeguarding lives by instating genuine repercussions. We fervently embrace Gavin's Law, envisioning it as a digital Waterloo for those exploiting children and families for financial gain. This transformative legislation empowers parents, finally affording them the protection that has long eluded them."

Cyber Dive's Commitment to Online Safety: Aqua One Revolutionizing Digital Parenting

Leading the charge in the crusade for online safety, Cyber Dive unveils Aqua One, a smartphone meticulously crafted to equip parents with unparalleled insights into their child's digital realm. Every activity on the child's smartphone is seamlessly relayed in real-time to the parent dashboard, fostering the potential for profound dialogue and elevated parent involvement. This stands in stark contrast to conventional approaches centered around limitations and restrictions, where parents need help understanding what their children are doing online. The purported 'subject matter experts' monitor a modest 30 apps, while Cyber Dive's Aqua One showcases an extensive oversight across an impressive 8,500+ apps. The disparity in scope is unmistakably evident.

Recent statements from Representative Guffey highlight the urgent need for tools such as Aqua One. As mentioned during a podcast interview, 'Cyber Dive goes above and beyond – from recording every activity to the unique capability to rewind and observe every action on your child's phone. In an era where companies like Meta implement end-to-end encryption, hindering investigations, Cyber Dive emerges as the exclusive solution. It enables parents to revisit and comprehensively understand their child's digital interactions. Whether it's text or video, Cyber Dive empowers parents to effortlessly review or watch in real-time and grasp every facet of their children's digital engagements.'

Zachary Brooks, Strategist at Cyber Dive, emphasized, "We are privileged to collaborate with Representative Guffey in his unyielding crusade against sextortion. Faced with the inconceivable, Brandon Guffey, his family, and the community coalesced to bring clarity to the darkness. Gavin's Law catalyzes awareness, reaching the younger generation, educators, and parents alike. In a landscape where mainstream media and major tech corporations prioritize financial gains, Representative Guffey and the entire South Carolina team are reshaping the narrative, generating a transformative ripple effect poised to extend across the entire United States. The imperative of safeguarding our youth must perpetually supersede considerations of profits and earnings, and it is truly humbling to collaborate with such passionate individuals."

Less Than 3 Foundation (<3): Advocating for Youth Well-being

In honor of Gavin's memory, the Guffey Family has founded the "Less Than 3" Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness about teenage suicide and mental health issues. Taking a proactive stance, the Foundation advocates for transformative change from major tech companies such as Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok, actively collaborating with schools and communities. The Foundation offers tangible solutions by discouraging unsupervised scrolling and promoting sports and physical activities. With a specific emphasis on drug awareness and gun safety, the "Less Than 3" Foundation emerges as a focused yet impactful initiative for fostering positive change.

Co-founder and CTO Derek Jackson stated, "In the ever-evolving landscape of the digital age, education and transparency are our most potent shields, empowering our youth and safeguarding their future. Gavin's Law is not just a piece of legislation; it's a beacon of hope, a testament to our steadfast commitment to arming the next generation with knowledge and resilience. Confronted with adversity, we choose education. Amid the darkness, we choose transparency. Together, we illuminate the path forward."

In this collective endeavor, we stand at the forefront of a paradigm shift, asserting that the digital realm does not have to be a perilous frontier for our children. As we collectively embrace Gavin's Law, Aqua One, and the "Less Than 3" Foundation, we embark on a safer, healthier, and more transparent digital future for future generations.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit https://lessthan3sc.org/

For more information on Cyber Dive, please visit www.cyberdive.co

Media Contact

Cyber Dive, Cyber Dive, 1 6145807552, [email protected], cyberdive.co

SOURCE Cyber Dive