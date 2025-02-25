Gay/locally owned and operated Bent Inn & Lounge Bar Reopens.in downtown Las Vegas

"Everyone needs a place where they are free to be themselves. And that's Bent Inn & Lounge Bar. Although "straight friendly," we remain committed to setting the travel standard for the Bent Community." Mark Hunter Post this

"This situation depleted us financially (and emotionally) as we couldn't convert our construction loan due to the general contractor's lien. Since we closed, we have had favorable court rulings, which paved the way for us to reopen," says Hunter. The team also attracted a major investor with a hospitality background and refinanced its construction loan with a traditional loan at favorable interest rates.

"On the upside, we have had the advantage of hearing the community's feedback over the last year and learned what will work best with our space and neighborhood, so we are refining our approach," notes Kafka. "Plus, we can add some of those finishing touches that we originally envisioned."

Here's what's coming:

Originally called the Bent Inn & Gastropub, the name has been adjusted to Bent Inn & Lounge Bar to better reflect Hunter and Kafka's intention and meet the community's desires.

It will still be a gathering place with high-quality food but now offers uncommon entertainment, and lounge attributes with plenty of comfy and more intimate seating configurations added.

The menu has been adjusted to better accommodate kitchen space and to expedite service. Food will be shareables and small plates.

The 33-room hotel itself will still have its pulp fiction art, quirky touches, and super comfy beds. All rooms that face the pool (Patio and Balcony) will now have desks and mini-fridges in room.

Cabanas and more greenery will be added to the pool area. Community art will be added as part of a longer-term process.

"We realized that we can't be all things to all people, so we will focus on--and celebrate-- those things that best represent the hotel and gathering space," says Kafka.

But most importantly, says Hunter, the same ethos they started with will continue to apply: "Everyone needs a place where they are free to be themselves. And that's Bent Inn & Lounge Bar. Although "straight friendly," we remain committed to setting the travel standard for the Bent Community."

Located off the beaten Strip, and steps from the Fremont Street Experience, Bent Inn was conceived to be the ideal destination for the queer community and their allies who want to get into the local adult LGBTQ+ scene.

Rebuilding the Team

Bent's popular manager, Shane Petersen, is reopening the business alongside Hunter and Kafka.

Known for his leadership and infectious energy, Shane was a key part of what made Bent Las Vegas great. "Not only is he a talented manager, but he's also an amazing singer, and we can't wait for him to inspire our entertainment lineup with his musical talents. It's going to be an exciting new chapter for all of us, and we're looking forward to the fun and inspiration he'll bring to our team and customers," says Kafka.

"We're also excited to share that one of our favorite bartenders, Timmy O'Connell, will be returning as the assistant manager of the bar. With his unmatched charm and expertise behind the bar, Timmy is sure to elevate the experience for our guests while bringing his signature style and energy. It's going to be a fantastic collaboration, and we couldn't be happier to have him stepping into this new role."

Overview of Bent Inn Amenities

Room availability includes:

30 king-size bed hotel rooms with comfy high-end mattresses

Patio, balcony, or atrium rooms (different rooms rates apply)

A 3-room bunkhouse with single-sized bedrooms for solo and hostel-style travelers

Room amenities include:

65" Flat-screen Smart TVs

Luxury brand bath products

In-room electronic safes, hairdryers

Individual room heating and cooling systems

Mid-century inspired custom pulp fiction artwork

Remodeled eclectic new rooms

A resort fee of $22 includes overnight off-street parking, Wi-Fi with high-speed Internet, and use of the pool, spa, and garden. Specifically, the resort features:

Expansive heated adults-only swimming pool with in-pool seating and an irresistible Baja Shelf for sunbathing and conversation

Poolside chaise lounges with umbrellas (Cabanas coming soon)

Pool towels and accessories

Poolside shower

Oversized outdoor heated spa

Fenced property for security and privacy

Same block access to RTC Bike Share

10-minute walk to all of the Downtown Fremont Street Experience (That's quicker than walking to your car in the large resorts!) and The Center, Southern Las Vegas's LGBTQ community nucleus.

Bent Inn History and Architectural Style

The hotel was originally developed as a small hotel in 1965 called the Moonlight Motel, then transitioned into an apartment complex. The property has been reimagined with a "mid-century meets industrial architecture style" winning the mayor's award for design. Artistic features throughout vary from wall murals to posters of gay pulp fiction inspired by the '50's-'60's and offering an attitude of flamboyant mischievousness.

Get bent on Facebook, Instagram or by subscribing to the Bent Inn newsletter.

