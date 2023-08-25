GBA Achieves Unparalleled Recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Collaborative Law: Family Law

Goranson Bain Ausley solidifies its position as a statewide pioneer and leader in Collaborative Law, also known as Collaborative Divorce, aligning with the firm's commitment to intelligent, solution-focused resolutions. Tweet this

The following Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys have been recognized for their exceptional skill in Collaborative Law in addition to being named 2024 Best Lawyers in America®:

Collaborative Divorce enables parties to resolve family law matters, including divorce, in a private, respectful way without court intervention, while helping to preserve co-parenting relationships and minimize the disruptions of traditional divorce litigation.

To learn more about Collaborative Divorce in Texas, please visit Goranson Bain Ausley's learning center on Collaborative Divorce.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one the most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley