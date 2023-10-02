GC Realty & Development, LLC Celebrates 20 Years Anniversary

GC Realty & Development, LLC is celebrating 20 years in business this month as a premier full-service real estate firm specializing in Residential and Commercial Property Management and Real Estate Brokerage. They've been recognized for their excellence, making the Inc. 5000 list five times and receiving the Platinum Top 1% Residential Transactions Recipient award. Their resourcefulness and adaptability have fueled their growth, managing close to 1,500 properties. Overcoming challenges from the Great Recession and the pandemic, they've thrived in the digital economy. They also give back through the Straight Up Chicago Investor podcast, now at 200 episodes. With a team of 65 talented individuals, GC Realty continues to provide exceptional service and drive their success.
ROSELLE, Ill., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GC Realty & Development, LLC celebrates two decades in business this month. The full-service real estate firm specializes in Residential and Commercial Property Management as well as Residential and Commercial Real Estate Brokerage.
Since its founding, GC Realty has consistently been recognized as the premier brokerage and property management firm in Chicagoland. The organization has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies five times and was recognized by the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® as a Platinum Top 1% Residential Transactions Recipient as part of its 2022 Production Awards. They have achieved this success by delivering the GC Experience™ to all they come in contact with.
A significant portion of their achievements can be attributed to their resourcefulness and adaptability. Their journey, from overseeing a portfolio of 250 properties to presently managing close to 1,500 properties, emphasizes how their ingenuity has facilitated their growth and evolution.
"We've built our reputation around being responsive and excellent problem solvers because that's what our clients need and expect from us," Ainley said. "The secret to our success has been consistently showing up and adapting as the markets changed."
During GC Realty's 20 years of operation, they've overcome challenges from both the Great Recession and the global pandemic all while adapting to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.
They've also created avenues to give back to their community, including launching the Straight Up Chicago Investor (SUCI) podcast in 2020 to help other investors by showcasing tips from real estate investor experts throughout Chicagoland. SUCI celebrated its 200th episode earlier this year.
"I'm so proud of the accomplishments we've had over the years," Ainley said. "As our team has grown to meet increased demands, we've expanded the expertise of our staff. I feel so fortunate to work with a team of 65 talented people dedicated to making GC Realty what it is today and helping us continue to grow."
About GC Realty & Development, LLC
Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development, LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which is the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment and GC Realty & Development offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism.
