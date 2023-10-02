GC Realty & Development, LLC Celebrates 20 Years Anniversary

"I'm so proud of the accomplishments we've had over the years" -Mark Ainley Tweet this

A significant portion of their achievements can be attributed to their resourcefulness and adaptability. Their journey, from overseeing a portfolio of 250 properties to presently managing close to 1,500 properties, emphasizes how their ingenuity has facilitated their growth and evolution.

"We've built our reputation around being responsive and excellent problem solvers because that's what our clients need and expect from us," Ainley said. "The secret to our success has been consistently showing up and adapting as the markets changed."

During GC Realty's 20 years of operation, they've overcome challenges from both the Great Recession and the global pandemic all while adapting to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

They've also created avenues to give back to their community, including launching the Straight Up Chicago Investor (SUCI) podcast in 2020 to help other investors by showcasing tips from real estate investor experts throughout Chicagoland. SUCI celebrated its 200th episode earlier this year.

"I'm so proud of the accomplishments we've had over the years," Ainley said. "As our team has grown to meet increased demands, we've expanded the expertise of our staff. I feel so fortunate to work with a team of 65 talented people dedicated to making GC Realty what it is today and helping us continue to grow."

About GC Realty & Development, LLC

Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development, LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which is the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment and GC Realty & Development offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism.

Mark Ainley, GC Realty & Development LLC, [email protected], www.gcrealtyinc.com

