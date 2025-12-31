GC Realty & Development, LLC Named to List of Top 100 U.S. Property Managers

For more than 23 years, our focus has been on building systems, teams, and market knowledge that allow owners to operate confidently in a changing rental environment. - Mark Ainley Post this

"For more than 23 years, our focus has been on building systems, teams, and market knowledge that allow owners to operate confidently in a changing rental environment," said Mark Ainley. "Being named to the Top 100 validates that approach while reminding us that consistency and accountability remain essential."

GC Realty & Development manages a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout every Chicago neighborhood and adjacent counties, allowing clients to diversify their portfolios. For more than five years, the organization has also hosted Chicago's top real estate podcast, Straight Up Chicago Investor. The podcast shares educational conversations with industry experts, lessons learned, and market insights for investors in Chicago real estate.

About GC Realty & Development, LLC

Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development, LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners, and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which is why it's the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment, and GC Realty & Development offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism.

About Propertymanagement.com

PropertyManagement.com is a digital platform that connects property owners with trustworthy property managers through a data-driven system called TrueMatch™, offering transparency by evaluating managers on performance metrics such as leasing speed, tenant retention, and financial reporting, rather than relying on pay-to-play models or manipulated reviews. It acts as a "CarFax for Property Management," providing verified data to help owners make informed decisions and giving top managers recognition.

Media Contact

Mark Ainley, GC Realty & Development LLC

