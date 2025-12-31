GC Realty & Development, LLC Named to List of Top 100 U.S. Property Managers

GC Realty & Development, LLC has been named to Propertymanagement.com's inaugural Top 100 U.S. Property Managers list, ranking #30 nationwide and standing out as one of only two Chicago-based firms recognized among more than 10,000 companies evaluated. The firm also ranked in the top 20% nationally for leasing performance, accounting and financial reporting, and maintenance communication. With more than 23 years of experience, GC Realty & Development manages residential, commercial, and industrial properties across Chicago and surrounding counties while delivering data-driven systems, accountability, and consistent results for property owners.
ROSELLE, Ill., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propertymanagement.com, a leading national platform for property managers, recently named GC Realty & Development, LLC to its inaugural Top 100 List of property managers in the United States.
Ranked at #30, GC Realty was one of only two Chicago property management companies to make the list out of more than 10,000 organizations. In addition, GC Realty consistently ranked in the top 20% for leasing performance, accounting and financial reporting, and maintenance communication.
"For more than 23 years, our focus has been on building systems, teams, and market knowledge that allow owners to operate confidently in a changing rental environment," said Mark Ainley. "Being named to the Top 100 validates that approach while reminding us that consistency and accountability remain essential."
GC Realty & Development manages a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout every Chicago neighborhood and adjacent counties, allowing clients to diversify their portfolios. For more than five years, the organization has also hosted Chicago's top real estate podcast, Straight Up Chicago Investor. The podcast shares educational conversations with industry experts, lessons learned, and market insights for investors in Chicago real estate.
About GC Realty & Development, LLC
Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development, LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners, and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which is why it's the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment, and GC Realty & Development offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism.
About Propertymanagement.com
PropertyManagement.com is a digital platform that connects property owners with trustworthy property managers through a data-driven system called TrueMatch™, offering transparency by evaluating managers on performance metrics such as leasing speed, tenant retention, and financial reporting, rather than relying on pay-to-play models or manipulated reviews. It acts as a "CarFax for Property Management," providing verified data to help owners make informed decisions and giving top managers recognition.
