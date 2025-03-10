GCP ICH E6 R3 Unveiled: Navigating the Evolving Roles of Sponsors and CROs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Experts will provide insights on adapting to these changes to ensure continuous compliance and regulatory acceptance while optimizing trial efficiency and integrity. Post this

A key focus of this webinar will be the revised roles and responsibilities of clinical research organizations (CROs) and sponsors, including shifts in study oversight, risk-based quality management and accountability. Experts will provide insights on adapting to these changes to ensure continuous compliance and regulatory acceptance while optimizing trial efficiency and integrity.

Register for this webinar to gain expert insights on navigating ICH E6 R3 and staying ahead in clinical trial compliance.

Join experts from ADAMAS Consulting, Dr. Elsa Ferrão (GCP Principal Consultant); and Penelope Hutton, MSc BSc, Cert CRGCP, MRQA (GCP Senior Consultant), for the live webinar on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit GCP ICH E6 R3 Unveiled: Navigating the Evolving Roles of Sponsors and CROs.

