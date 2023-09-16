GCS Group celebrates 19 Years of Success and Innovation

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GCS Group LLC, a leading Enterprise Technology company formerly known as Global Consulting Solutions, is proud to announce the celebration of its 19-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2004, GCS has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and this milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success.

Over the years, GCS has grown to become a prominent player in the enterprise technology sector. Through unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company has successfully expanded its portfolio of customer offerings beyond its core ERPs, JD Edwards and Netsuite, to include Data Management, integrated WMS, Infrastructure sales, and IT services. GCS office locations now include Sarasota, FL, and Mexico City.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey," said Israel Vicente, CEO, President, and Founder. "This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to revolutionize the Enterprise Technology landscape on behalf of our customers."

GCS's commitment to innovation has been at the heart of its growth. With a strong focus on customer needs and feedback, the company has consistently developed cutting-edge solutions that address industry challenges and elevate standards. Looking ahead, GCS aims to further enhance its offerings, explore new market opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.

