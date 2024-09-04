GDSPD Holdings, Inc. and Pathways Injury Consultants form Strategic Partnership

GDSPD Holdings, Inc. and Pathways Injury Consultants have announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at helping patients of the 120+ clinics in the Pathways network by providing free reviews of their Medicare plans. This partnership has launched in Pathways' DFW market and will continue as Pathways expands throughout the state of Texas.

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- André P. van den Broeck, Chairman of GDSPD said, "We see it as a tragedy that roughly 60% of Medicare beneficiaries may be at risk of missing out on benefits, or cost-saving measures due to misunderstandings about their coverage. Many of our clients are on fixed incomes and having access to every benefit available to them is more important to them now than ever. We are honored to serve these clients." By providing free Medicare assessments to patients of physicians and clinics in the Pathways network, van den Broeck believes GDSPD can uncover thousands in savings and additional benefits. He also stated, "Our partnership with Pathways not only affords us more opportunity to serve the senior market in our area, it also helps better position our company for our planned future public transaction."