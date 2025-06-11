GE Appliances Opens Onsite Advanced Primary Care Clinic for Monogram Refrigeration LLC Employees and Families in Tennessee

We believe healthier employees make for a stronger workforce and a stronger community. By investing in advanced primary care close to where our people live and work, we're not only helping them stay healthier—we're giving them a reason to stay in a manufacturing career over other opportunities. Post this

The new facility is GE Appliances' third onsite advanced primary care clinic, with a fourth location planned to open in Alabama. Monogram Refrigeration LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, manufactures luxury refrigeration products and Zoneline® air conditioners in Selmer and is one of the largest employers in the region.

"When manufacturers invest in the holistic well-being of their workforce, they're doing more than offering benefits—they're making a powerful statement that their people are their greatest asset," said Carolyn Lee, President and Executive Director of the Manufacturing Institute. "These investments in people play a critical role in both attracting and retaining talent. At the Manufacturing Institute, our research consistently shows that team members are more likely to stay—and thrive—when they believe their employer truly cares about them. It's not just the right thing to do; it's a smart strategy for attracting and retaining the skilled talent that drives our industry forward."

Healthcare Where It's Needed Most

The clinic is designed to deliver high-quality, value-based care that puts patients at the center of their healthcare journey. It will remain open until 6 p.m.—later than other regional clinics—and will offer an array of services, including:

Advanced primary care

Mental health services (a critical need in the region, where many currently drive to Corinth, MS for access)

for access) Access to a registered dietician

Prescription services for common medications

The new primary care clinic will be managed by third-party healthcare provider CareATC.

These offerings are designed to meet the unique healthcare needs of employees and their families, ensuring timely and convenient access to care without having to travel long distances.

Proven Results and Expanding Access

The Selmer clinic builds on the success of GE Appliances' existing onsite clinics at its plants in Louisville, Kentucky and LaFayette, Georgia. Over the past two years, the company has seen:

A 45% increase in employees using CareATC clinic services

A 37% rise in overall visits

A 35% increase in preventative care visits

A 17% increase in mental health appointments

A 70% reduction in avoidable ER visits among employees using the clinics

Employees are averaging 4.82 visits per year, far surpassing industry benchmarks, demonstrating strong engagement and driving improvements in health outcomes. "We believe healthier employees make for a stronger workforce and a stronger community," said Michele Clark, Global Wellbeing Leader at GE Appliances. "By investing in advanced primary care close to where our people live and work, we're not only helping them stay healthier—we're giving them a reason to stay in a manufacturing career over other opportunities."

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company,* trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 98,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $3.5 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

*OpenBrand Consumer Tracking Survey, Q1 – Q4 2024, Based on Volume of Total Majors/MO/RAC – Retail Units

