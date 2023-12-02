GE Profile Ice Maker Limited Time Sale: 25% On GE Opal Ice Maker Machine

During Cyber Week, customers can receive the following deal on the GE Profile Ice Maker Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker Machine.

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Week is still in full swing, so now is the time to get excited for a special GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker promotion. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a 25% discount on this innovative and highly rated product, one of the best ice makers on the market.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 offers soft, chewable nugget ice, flavor-absorbing capabilities, a high production rate of 38 pounds per day, smart connectivity through Wi-Fi and the SmartHQ app, and a stylish stainless steel design.

Includes a water tank, an advanced cleaning system to sanitize and descale, and an LED display screen for easy reading. Melted ice is recirculated back into the system for always fresh ice, ready in 10 minutes or less.

The promo is expected to last until the end of Cyber Week, so don't miss out on this fantastic offer! Additionally, they are offering a protection plan for 2 or 3 years.

BrewedCoffeeGuide.com is a new site finding the best offers for home baristas.

Media Contact

Matt Fleischer, Brewed Coffee Guide, 1 5513085794, [email protected], https://brewedcoffeeguide.com

SOURCE Brewed Coffee Guide