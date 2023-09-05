GEAR UP FOR DOVE SEASON WITH CHIPPEWA SNAKE BOOTS - Unparalleled Protection and Performance

With dove season just around the corner, Chippewa Boots has the perfect companion for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts: the Chippewa Snake Boots. These boots offer exceptional protection against potential snake encounters while delivering unbeatable comfort and durability in the field.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With dove season just around the corner, Chippewa Boots has the perfect companion for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts: the Chippewa Snake Boots. These boots offer exceptional protection against potential snake encounters while delivering unbeatable comfort and durability in the field.

Chippewa Snake Boots have been a popular choice for hunters for many years, due to their superb quality and protection against snake bites. With a variety of styles for both men and women, the Chippewa Snake Boots are a testament to Chippewa's commitment to delivering top-notch quality and innovation to its customers.

Trusted by hunters around the world, the Chippewa Snake Boots are constructed from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and reliable performance in tough outdoor conditions. With their innovative cushioning technology, these boots provide exceptional comfort, helping to reduce foot fatigue during those long days in the field.

Meet Chippewa's Snake Boots:

Men's Descaro 17" Snake Boot

The men's Descaro 17" Snake Boot is a rugged and masculine classic, designed to endure the harshest outdoor conditions. Built with premium full-grain leather and Vipercloth®, this boot delivers both protection and durability, making it the ultimate companion for any adventure. With its Vibram® Robinson outsole providing superior traction on wet and dry surfaces and its Ortholite® removable Insert for comfort throughout the adventure, this boot allows for confident exploration of the outdoors. This boot meets ASTM F2892 Safety Footwear Standards.





The men's Cottonwood 17" snake boot is a bold and masculine choice for the adventurous soul. Made with premium full-grain leather and durable Vipercloth®, this boot offers unparalleled protection against venomous snakes. Its striking hickory color exudes rugged confidence, while the Vibram Robinson® outsole ensures unrivaled grip on any surface. With the added comfort of an Ortholite® removable insert, the Cottonwood snake boot guarantees a comfortable and fearless experience, no matter the terrain. This boot meets ASTM F2892 Safety Footwear Standards.





Take on grasslands, woodlands, and scrubby terrain with confidence in the men's Cutter 17" snake boot. With its premium full-grain leather and Vipercloth® upper, this boot is guaranteed to offer durability and ruggedness no matter what the elements bring. The ultimate boot for taking on any terrain with its protection against venomous snakes, this boot offers a Vibram® Robinson outsole for superior traction and meets ASTM F2892 Safety Footwear Standards.





The men's Cross Terrain 17" Waterproof Nano Comp Toe Snake Boot is designed to help work with comfort and confidence in wet, unpredictable conditions. With a combination of features to protect from strikes of venomous snakes, this boot truly does it all from the inside out. The Cross Terrain Snake Boot offers a full-grain waterproof leather upper to help keep feet dry, an Ortholite® removable insert for all-day comfort and support, and a nanocomposite toe that guards against the impact of heavy objects and other on-the-job hazards. This boot features a high-performance all-terrain rubber outsole that is designed with oversized lugs to enhance stability, abrasion-resisting rubber, and watershed channels to help dispel water. This boot meets ASTM F2413 Safety Footwear Standards.





Work, explore, or hunt with confidence in the men's Brome 17" Waterproof Snake Boot, built for ultimate peace of mind. Designed to withstand the strikes of venomous snakes, the Brome is designed for protection and durability in everything from scrub brush and grasslands to swampy conditions. The Vibram® Robinson outsole offers traction on wet and dry surfaces and various types of terrain. This boot meets ASTM F2892 Safety Footwear Standards.





The women's Sunjo 17" Snake Boot from Chippewa Boots is the ideal footwear for adventurous women who need top-notch protection against venomous snakes. Made from premium full-grain leather and Vipercloth®, this style expertly combines classic design with cutting-edge snake protection. This boot features a cushioned insole for all-day comfort and a Vibram® Robinson outsole for exceptional traction on various terrains. Whether exploring nature or working in snake-prone areas, this boot's ASTM-rated snake bite protection and timeless style make it a reliable and stylish choice.





The women's Cottonwood 17" Snake Boot effortlessly combines functionality with a touch of rugged elegance. Designed in a striking Hickory brown color, this boot boasts premium full-grain leather and Vipercloth®. With its ASTM-rated snake bite protection, Vibram® Robinson outsole, and Ortholite® removable insert, this boot offers both style and safety for those venturing into snake-prone environments.

"Chippewa Snake Boots have been a staple for hunters for many years," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Chippewa Boots. "We're proud to offer a range of styles that provide the protection and comfort hunters need during dove season."

To explore the full range of Chippewa Snake Boots for dove season, visit http://www.ChippewaBoots.com.

About Chippewa Boots

Chippewa Boots has been at the forefront of the boot industry since 1901, consistently providing top-notch craftsmanship and unmatched quality. With a rich heritage and commitment to excellence, Chippewa Boots has become the go-to choice for discerning customers seeking rugged and stylish boots that stand the test of time. For more information about Chippewa Boots and to explore the new website, please visit http://www.chippewaboots.com.

