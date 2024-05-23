Gear Up for Memorial Day with Jackery's Solar Generators - Save Up to $2,000 on Summer Essentials, Including New Launches!

In celebration of Memorial Day and to kick off summer, Jackery's sale makes it even more accessible for people to embrace the great outdoors and extend their summer experiences with reliable and innovative power solutions. Post this

Memorial Day Deals on Jackery.com Available Until June 2:

NEW upgraded Explorer 1000v2 power station with one 200W solar panel: $899 (Regularly $1299 )

(Regularly ) NEW upgraded Explorer 240v2 power station: $199 (Regularly $249 )

(Regularly ) NEW 600 Plus: $419 (Regularly $499 )

(Regularly ) 2000 Plus Kit (includes 4kWh power station and two 200W solar panels): $3,199 (Regularly $4,999 )

Building upon the success of its predecessors, the upgraded Jackery Explorer 1000v2 and 240v2 are engineered to meet the diverse power needs of outdoor enthusiasts, homeowners, and adventurers alike. The v2 models feature:

Enhanced Protection: ChargeShield 2.0 protective technology offers 360° protection for unparalleled reliability and safety during energy usage.

Optimized Charging: AI Variable-Speed Charging ensures optimal charging speed based on battery conditions, temperature, and voltage, enhancing battery lifespan.

Simultaneous Charging: Allows users to charge multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring connectivity wherever the adventure takes them.

Emergency Charging: Emergency Super-Charging Mode enables a full charge from 0% in just one hour, perfect for immediate power needs during emergencies.

Compact Design: Streamlined volume and weight make the v2 models more portable and convenient to use.

Long-Lasting Battery: Durable LFP battery offers 4,000 life cycles with an extended 5-year warranty, ensuring longevity and reliability.

These enhancements combine to deliver a reliable, efficient, and sustainable power solution suitable for various applications, whether for convenience or during emergencies.

In celebration of Memorial Day and to kick off summer, Jackery's sale makes it even more accessible for people to embrace the great outdoors and extend their summer experiences with reliable and innovative power solutions.

Rachel Stotts, Jackery US, 1 747-271-3730, [email protected], www.jackery.com

