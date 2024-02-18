Gear Up for the 2024 Season of Cycling Adventure in East Tennessee

9 Lakes of East Tennessee Region welcomes cyclists to a spectacular lineup of upcoming events. Registration is now open for road, MTB, and gravel events for riders of all skill levels.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its ascending reputation as an acclaimed cycling destination, the 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee is proud and pumped up to showcase numerous trail-riding and road-cycling events geared toward competition, outdoor fun and new friends-making for riders young and old.

A range of bike events lined up over the coming months will celebrate the challenge and exhilaration of biking Southern Appalachia, featuring gnarly mountain trails, gravel backroads, and a labyrinth of blacktops connecting lakes and mountains.