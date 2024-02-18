Gear Up for the 2024 Season of Cycling Adventure in East Tennessee

9 Lakes of East Tennessee Region welcomes cyclists to a spectacular lineup of upcoming events. Registration is now open for road, MTB, and gravel events for riders of all skill levels.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its ascending reputation as an acclaimed cycling destination, the 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee is proud and pumped up to showcase numerous trail-riding and road-cycling events geared toward competition, outdoor fun and new friends-making for riders young and old.
A range of bike events lined up over the coming months will celebrate the challenge and exhilaration of biking Southern Appalachia, featuring gnarly mountain trails, gravel backroads, and a labyrinth of blacktops connecting lakes and mountains.
The diversity, complexity and quality of cycling trails and bike pathways of the 9 Lakes Region – including an International Mountain Bicycling Association EPIC at Big South Fork National Recreation Area – are as good as it gets on two wheels in the Eastern United States.
For newbies, expert competitors, and every rider in between, the 9 Lakes Region offers a range of terrain options and events for cyclists to experience -- so start planning now to attend or participate in one or many of the 2024 lineup of events:
Mountain Biking Meet-Ups
- March 15-24: Tennessee National, Oliver Springs: Windrock Bike Park hosts elite Southeast mountain biking extravaganza. Downhill, Enduro, XC, Whip-Off, and Kids Competitions. Industry show and vendor space.
Road Riding & Racing
- April 27: Ride the Plains, Strawberry Plains: A light-traffic rolling road tour of scenic Jefferson County, Tennessee. Fully supported ride options of 13, 25, 33, 55, 66, and 80 miles, all starting from Rush Strong School.
Gravel Gatherings
- March 24: The Waucheesi, Tellico Plains: 63/88 mile options, An event as challenging as it is beautiful. Cherohala Skyway, Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests offer everything a backwoods biker could want – hard climbs, fast descents, meandering national forest roads and spectacular vistas.
The 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee has hundreds of miles of cycling trails mapped out for you. The 9 Lakes region is part of the greater Tennessee River Valley, a watershed that stretches almost nine hundred miles across portions of seven southern states.
Media Contact
Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org/
SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council
Share this article