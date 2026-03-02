Gearset launches AI-powered Automated Testing to help Salesforce teams release with confidence

Gearset, the global leader in Salesforce DevOps, today announced the launch of its Automated Testing solution, an AI-powered UI testing capability built directly into the Gearset DevOps platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gearset, the global leader in Salesforce DevOps, today announced the launch of its Automated Testing solution, an AI-powered UI testing capability built directly into the Gearset DevOps platform. Designed specifically for Salesforce teams, Gearset Automated Testing uses AI to democratize quality assurance (QA) by giving admins and developers an accessible, no-code way to create and run durable, repeatable tests that require minimal maintenance.

As Salesforce environments become more complex, teams are under increasing pressure to deliver changes at speed while maintaining stability. Manual testing remains inconsistent and time-consuming, diverting teams away from where the real value lies. Regression cycles often run at the end of a sprint, creating feedback loops that lag weeks behind development. At the same time, code-based automation frameworks introduce new bottlenecks, requiring specialized skills to constantly rework and maintain brittle test suites.

Gearset addresses these challenges head-on by integrating AI-powered UI testing directly into the DevOps lifecycle. This approach eliminates the high-maintenance burden of traditional tools, enabling teams to build robust, repeatable tests that self-heal as the UI evolves, cutting manual effort, ensuring changes don't break existing functionality.

"Salesforce teams shouldn't have to choose between speed and quality," said Matt Dickens, Chief Product Officer at Gearset. "Automated Testing gives teams a practical safety net. By running UI tests as soon as changes are moving through the release pipeline, teams can shorten validation cycles from weeks to hours and move forward with confidence. Crucially, this is testing that everyone can contribute to, not just automation engineers. Our LLM-powered solution removes the barrier to entry for creating tests. An admin or developer just needs to click through the expected behavior, while AI translates that into a test."

The new capabilities streamline complex workflows across the entire team:

Integrated workflow: Tests run automatically as part of users' Gearset pipeline, rather than a separate manual step. This automated feedback loop ensures teams catch errors early, guaranteeing only high-quality, verified changes move through the pipeline**.**

AI-powered test creation: Users can build robust, repeatable tests in minutes using natural language or guided scripts, with no scripting experience required.

Accessible no-code interface: Gearset removes the dependency on ****specialized test automation experts by allowing any admin or developer to build professional-grade test suites. Admins and developers can describe what to test in natural language, or use the screen recorder to create click-paths. AI handles the technical complexity, making testing accessible for all team members.

AI-powered maintenance: Gearset Automated Testing removes the brittleness associated with tradition UI testing; tests self-heal when the Salesforce changes UI elements. This AI-led approach ensures tests remain stable and reduces maintenance burden.

More time building, less time testing: Reflects how real end users interact with Salesforce by handling Salesforce-specific complexity of validation rules, metadata changes, and flows. Results in a lower failure rate and faster recovery from errors.

Automated testing eliminates the bottlenecks of manual QA, providing a scalable, 24/7 testing environment that reduces human error and accelerates delivery cycles. By using AI to automate repetitive validation, teams can shift their focus to higher-value work. While traditional UI testing tools are often complex, expensive or require specialized automation engineers, Gearset offers a no-code solution purpose-built for Salesforce.

"Automated Testing is yet another example of Gearset solving a well-defined problem with AI," says Kevin Boyle, CEO at Gearset. "For years, Salesforce teams have been held back by legacy solutions that are too brittle to scale and too complex to maintain. We've partnered closely with our customers to move beyond those traditional constraints and build a product that delivers measurable impact. The Gearset agent is now helping teams across our platform, from Org Intelligence to Observability, with more to come."

Automated Testing is now available to Gearset customers. To learn more please visit https://gearset.com/solutions/automate/testing/

