Gearset launches AI-powered Org Intelligence Driving "Shift Left, Look Right" vision for DevOps

"High-performing Salesforce teams are building quality from the outset and creating feedback loops from production. Org Intelligence with Gearset Agent helps you understand your org and make higher-quality changes more quickly." said Kevin Boyle, CEO at Gearset. Post this

"We think this represents a fundamental shift in what teams are capable of when partnered with an intelligent Agent that knows DevOps and knows your orgs," said Matt Dickens, Chief Product Officer at Gearset. "Gearset's Agent is effectively a fast, extremely knowledgeable Salesforce Architect that sits in Gearset, and our vision is to enable teams to be more efficient and focus on business value creation, instead of being slowed down by complex Salesforce orgs that are riddled with tech debt and poor architectural practices."

With Gearset Agent layered into Org Intelligence, teams can access smart, context-aware guidance on how to plan and build changes, or opt out of AI features for a more familiar, point-and-click interface. Gearset offers the only DevOps platform where teams can flexibly choose the method that suits them best — whether they prefer to opt out of AI features, or the agency that an AI-powered workflow can provide. The optional Gearset Agent offers the ability to analyze intricate requests and understand orgs, and help teams solve the right problems - all guided by the user's natural language commands.

Built for the Agentic Future, Without Losing Control

This launch comes at a timely moment for the ecosystem. With growing Agentforce adoption on the horizon and recent security breaches top of mind, many teams are rethinking how they manage org complexity and delivery risk.

"Gearset's agentic features are built on a decade of knowledge and experience within Salesforce DevOps. Gearset helps teams shift left to build with quality, and look right to monitor and improve post-deployment. We've always believed that the DevOps conversation should be a holistic one encompassing the entire lifecycle. That's why our platform is built to go beyond CI/CD," said Kevin Boyle, CEO at Gearset. "High-performing teams are building quality from the outset and creating feedback loops from production. Org Intelligence with Gearset Agent helps you understand your org and make higher-quality changes more quickly."

In a world where large language models and agentic chat interfaces are becoming commoditized, it's increasingly about how and where AI is used – and the expertise and data the Agent can access. Gearset's approach is grounded in practical outcomes, deep Salesforce expertise, and the belief that agentic tools should help human decision-making, not replace it.

"We know every Salesforce team's journey is unique, and our goal is to meet them exactly where they are. We believe in a blended approach to AI that combines the core principles of DevOps - like repeatability and reliability - with the power of AI, empowering teams to become more efficient. That's exactly what Org Intelligence and Gearset's Agent are designed to do. They're built on proven technology trusted by thousands of customers, so teams can confidently use it to augment their decision-making and focus on innovations that deliver business value," concluded Boyle.

About Gearset

Gearset is the #1 DevOps solution for Salesforce teams, supporting more than 3,000 organizations worldwide. With 25 million successful deployments, a 98% customer happiness score, and a product suite spanning deployment, CI/CD, testing, backup, monitoring, and now AI-assisted workflows, Gearset is redefining how Salesforce teams ship faster, safer, and smarter.

Media Contact

Zoe Beard, Gearset, 44 7725832393, [email protected], https://gearset.com/

SOURCE Gearset