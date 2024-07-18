Gearset surpasses 2,500 customers for Salesforce DevOps

Salesforce is a business-critical platform for many enterprises, but development teams struggle to keep pace with business demand. Gearset has become the go-to solution for implementing and managing DevOps, making Salesforce deliver for digital transformation initiatives.
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gearset, the largest Salesforce DevOps platform, today announced its continued growth and momentum in the Salesforce DevOps market. With more than 2,500 customers, Gearset now has more than four times as many paying customers as any other Salesforce DevOps platform. Working with organizations of all sizes across the globe, Gearset is being rapidly adopted to deliver unparalleled deployment success, continuous delivery, and automated backups for Salesforce applications.
Many organizations, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses, struggle to scale DevOps practices in Salesforce environments. This limits their ability to quickly deliver the application and software updates required to keep pace with evolving market trends and customer demands, ultimately hurting bottomline results. Gearset streamlines and automates release cycles, ensuring more reliable and efficient sprints that keep applications running and developers happy. Organizations are also able to securely back up, archive, and restore data from within the same intuitive platform. Coupled with its best-in-class support services, Gearset maintains an impressive 98% customer happiness rating on Intercom.
"Salesforce teams are under tremendous pressure to ship new features faster and quickly recover from any incidents, keeping the applications that power the business up and running," said Kevin Boyle, CEO and co-founder, Gearset. "Gearset continues to set the standard in Salesforce DevOps, providing total visibility and control of the release pipeline, empowering developers, admins and other users to focus on driving impact rather than fixing problems. Our ongoing growth is a testament to the hard work of our employees in meeting the evolving needs of Salesforce DevOps teams."
To date, Gearset has facilitated more than 23 million deployments with an unparalleled 98% deployment success rate. The platform has also backed up more than 80 billion records, ensuring organizations can protect and restore Salesforce data on demand. With the recent launch of archiving, Gearset can now also help organizations optimize their storage and streamline their processes.
Gearset's customers range from large multinational enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture and IBM, through to small and medium sized organizations, reflecting the flexibility of the platform for all use cases.
"Out of all my time in the Salesforce ecosystem, Gearset is my favorite solution — it helps us deliver faster, easier, and with a lot less worry," said Oscar Hemmelgarn, Salesforce product development manager at Arvest Bank.
"With Gearset, we're able to coordinate with the business on more strict deployment deadlines even for large projects," said Jesse Fusselman, manager of business applications, Thumbtack. "We can now give end users a rigid expectation of when changes will be released into production. It allows each team to operate independently while keeping orgs in sync."
The Gearset platform continues to expand with new feature updates designed to ensure fast and reliable release management, as well as the recent launch of Long-Term Projects in Pipelines — a first-to-market functionality that enables teams to deliver parallel digital transformation initiatives quickly and securely in one release pipeline.
About Gearset
Gearset is the most trusted Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata, data and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding, archiving and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver higher-quality projects. Gearset is a uniquely reliable solution trusted by thousands of global enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture, and IBM.
Media Contact
Charlotte Humberston, Gearset, 1 (833) 441 7687, [email protected], gearset.com
Jo Detavernier, Swyft, 1 (210) 803-2097, [email protected]
SOURCE Gearset
Share this article