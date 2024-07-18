Gearset surpasses 2,500 customers for Salesforce DevOps

"Gearset continues to set the standard in Salesforce DevOps, providing total visibility and control of the release pipeline, empowering developers, admins and other users to focus on driving impact rather than fixing problems." Kevin Boyle, CEO, Gearset Post this

"Salesforce teams are under tremendous pressure to ship new features faster and quickly recover from any incidents, keeping the applications that power the business up and running," said Kevin Boyle, CEO and co-founder, Gearset. "Gearset continues to set the standard in Salesforce DevOps, providing total visibility and control of the release pipeline, empowering developers, admins and other users to focus on driving impact rather than fixing problems. Our ongoing growth is a testament to the hard work of our employees in meeting the evolving needs of Salesforce DevOps teams."

To date, Gearset has facilitated more than 23 million deployments with an unparalleled 98% deployment success rate. The platform has also backed up more than 80 billion records, ensuring organizations can protect and restore Salesforce data on demand. With the recent launch of archiving, Gearset can now also help organizations optimize their storage and streamline their processes.

Gearset's customers range from large multinational enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture and IBM, through to small and medium sized organizations, reflecting the flexibility of the platform for all use cases.

"Out of all my time in the Salesforce ecosystem, Gearset is my favorite solution — it helps us deliver faster, easier, and with a lot less worry," said Oscar Hemmelgarn, Salesforce product development manager at Arvest Bank.

"With Gearset, we're able to coordinate with the business on more strict deployment deadlines even for large projects," said Jesse Fusselman, manager of business applications, Thumbtack. "We can now give end users a rigid expectation of when changes will be released into production. It allows each team to operate independently while keeping orgs in sync."

The Gearset platform continues to expand with new feature updates designed to ensure fast and reliable release management, as well as the recent launch of Long-Term Projects in Pipelines — a first-to-market functionality that enables teams to deliver parallel digital transformation initiatives quickly and securely in one release pipeline.

Gearset is the most trusted Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata, data and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding, archiving and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver higher-quality projects. Gearset is a uniquely reliable solution trusted by thousands of global enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture, and IBM.

