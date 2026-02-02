GeBBS Appoints Chinmoy Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer, Milind Godbole to Retire from the Company

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a global leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Chinmoy Banerjee as CEO, effective January 30, 2026. Chinmoy will succeed Dr. Milind Godbole (MG), who is stepping away to pursue his retirement after an illustrious career, including transforming GeBBS into a world-class organization over the past 12 years. Dr. Godbole will continue as a strategic advisor through the transition process until April 2026.
EAST HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a global leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Chinmoy Banerjee as CEO, effective January 30, 2026. Chinmoy will succeed Dr. Milind Godbole (MG), who is stepping away to pursue his retirement after an illustrious career, including transforming GeBBS into a world-class organization over the past 12 years. Dr. Godbole will continue as a strategic advisor through the transition process until April 2026.
Chinmoy joins GeBBS from Hexaware, a $5 billion listed global technology services and BPO organization, where he served as President, responsible for North American sales. Chinmoy is an industry veteran with diversified expertise across strategy, business development, sales, and operations. During his 12-year tenure at Hexaware, he oversaw the transformational and exponential growth of the BPO arm of the business, ran the Global Banking business, led sales transformation, the PE channel, and the North America sales organization across all business lines. Under his leadership, the business was able to uphold exceptional client and employee satisfaction, reflecting a commitment to strategic and results-oriented leadership. Beyond his most recent role, Chinmoy brings nearly 25 years of leadership in the IT and BPO industry, including over 10 years across IBM, TCS, and Infosys, where he held various leadership positions.
"I am deeply honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment of change in the industry and the world," said Chinmoy. "In this new era, the advantage will rest with enterprises that drive growth with a hyper focus on their customers' needs through the adoption of digital and AI technologies. GeBBS occupies a distinctive and advantageous position to assist healthcare organizations in improving their revenue cycle management function through technology, platforms, and analytics. I am excited to work with our team to evolve our business and double down on the deep domain depth that has defined GeBBS, to bring innovative new experiences and solutions to the market to better serve our clients."
During his tenure as CEO & MD, Dr. Godbole guided GeBBS through a holistic company transformation. He established the strategic direction of the company, drove worldwide operational excellence through targeted investments in people, technology, and transformational initiatives. He also oversaw several strategic acquisitions, ownership transitions, and AI-advancement projects for the business, which significantly broadened the company's portfolio of offerings.
"I am immensely proud of the substantial growth we have accomplished together over the past 13 years at GeBBS. It has been exciting to witness firsthand the positive impact our efforts have had on our people and our clients," said Dr. Godbole. "I firmly believe that GeBBS, with its tech-first approach and exceptional talent, has the right ingredients to transform and scale this organization to newer heights."
"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Milind for his contributions to GeBBS as CEO," said Debbie Polishook, Chair of the Board of Directors. "During his tenure, the company expanded its capabilities, strengthened its platforms, and grew its global footprint. We appreciate his leadership and time spent with the firm. We are pleased to welcome Chinmoy as CEO and look forward to working with him as the company continues to evolve and focus on delivering value for clients."
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.
Media Contact:
Ashutosh Gupta
Chief Marketing Officer
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions
(888)-539-4282
Media Contact
Ashutosh Gupta, GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc., 1 (888)-539-4282, [email protected]
SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.
