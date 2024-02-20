GeBBS Healthcare Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 IAOP® Global 100 Outsourcing List

Our 9-year journey with the IAOP underscores GeBBS' dedication to delivering shore agnostic AI based and technology enabled RCM solutions to our clients throughout the provider services outsourcing spectrum. Post this

"Sincere appreciation and congratulations to GeBBS Healthcare Solutions for being recognized in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® for their unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships, and innovative achievements during a period marked by digital disruption, talent wars and heightened risk and security challenges", remarked Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "The dedication and leadership exhibited in delivering exceptional client experiences are truly commendable. Once again, congratulations to GeBBS for being a deserving recipient of this prestigious award."

"We are honored to receive acknowledgment from the IAOP as a premier global outsourcing leader," remarked Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "Our 9-year journey with the IAOP underscores GeBBS' dedication to delivering shore agnostic AI based and technology enabled RCM solutions to our clients throughout the provider services outsourcing spectrum. I commend the dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated by our leadership team and global workforce by leveraging technology and automation to ensure exceptional service delivery and tangible outcomes".

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, which drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars. To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000+ strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS is backed by ChrysCapital, one of the premier private equity funds based out of India. GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.

