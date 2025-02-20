GeBBS Healthcare Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IAOP® Global 100 Outsourcing List

Our inclusion in the Global Outsourcing 100® list has reinforced our commitment to delivering AI-powered, technology-driven RCM solutions that drive measurable impact. Post this

"In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers such as GeBBS Healthcare who continue to lead and innovate" said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in industry. We warmly congratulate GeBBS on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite."

"We are honored to be recognized by IAOP® as a global leader in outsourcing," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "Our decade-long presence on the Global Outsourcing 100® list underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the RCM landscape with AI-powered, technology-driven solutions. By seamlessly integrating automation and innovation, our passionate team continues to redefine industry standards, delivering unparalleled efficiency and impact for our clients."

About IAOP®

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, which drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its nineteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The list includes companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars. To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000+strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.

For more information contact:

Ashutosh Gupta

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

(888)-539-4282

[email protected]

https://gebbs.com/

Media Contact

Ashutosh Gupta, GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc., 1 (888)-539-4282, [email protected], https://gebbs.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.