GeBBS Healthcare Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 IAOP® Global 100 Outsourcing List

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., (EQT portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced that it had been named in The 2026 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), an annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers. IAOP has recognized GeBBS with this reputable award for the 11th consecutive year.

EAST HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., (EQT portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced that it had been named in The 2026 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), an annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers. IAOP has recognized GeBBS with this reputable award for the 11th consecutive year.

The 2026 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the organizations that represent the absolute best in global sourcing, advisory, and service delivery. The Global 100 reflects excellence across innovation, client impact, governance, and social responsibility—and recognition on this list signals trust, credibility, and leadership in an increasingly complex global business environment. This list is based on applications received and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem" said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We are pleased to recognize GeBBS Healthcare Solutions for delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact."

"We are proud to be recognized by IAOP® as a global outsourcing leader," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "Our decade-long presence on the Global Outsourcing 100® reflects our long-term commitment to advancing RCM through AI-enabled platforms, intelligent automation, and scalable delivery models. By embedding technology at the core of our operations, our teams help clients achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and resilience in an increasingly complex healthcare environment."

About IAOP®

IAOP® is a professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®'s annual listing recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000+strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.

Media Contact:

Ashutosh Gupta

Chief Marketing Officer

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

(888)-539-4282

[email protected]

https://gebbs.com/contact-us/

Media Contact

Ashutosh Gupta, GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc., 1 (888)-539-4282, [email protected], https://gebbs.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.