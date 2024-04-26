GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Acquires CCD Health

"We're excited to announce our partnership with CCD Health, marking a significant stride in bolstering our patient contact services." Post this

The transaction expands the market, services, capabilities, and geographical footprints of both companies, enabling clients to benefit from an integrated RCM solution offering. This acquisition is part of GeBBS' growth strategy, supported by ChrysCapital. CCD Health clients will benefit from GeBBS' end-to-end revenue cycle management services, workflow/automation tools and large geographic footprint. Through this acquisition GeBBS Healthcare will expand its near shore presence, bolster its front-end RCM capabilities, and add bilingual capabilities.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with CCD Health, marking a significant stride in bolstering our patient contact services," stated Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "CCD's remarkable growth trajectory and partnership with leading healthcare providers makes them an ideal ally. The partnership promises immediate benefits, as CCD clients will gain access to GeBBS' vast operational know-how, tech-driven solutions, scalability, and adaptable resourcing. A hearty welcome to all CCD Health team members as they become part of the GeBBS family."

"We are proud to announce that CCD Health will join forces and integrate into the renowned GeBBS organization. This partnership will create a distinguished national leader in the tech-enabled end-to-end Patient Access and Revenue Cycle Services," stated Kalil Diaz, CEO of CCD HEALTH. "GeBBS' cutting-edge automation solutions, extensive geographic footprint, and profound expertise across the entire revenue cycle, combined with our nearshore delivery capabilities, will create a uniquely compelling offering for the US healthcare market. We are excited to be joining the GeBBS family."

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com

About CCD HEALTH

CCD Health is a market leader in AI-enabled appointment scheduling for an array of radiology and other healthcare groups. CCD Health supports over 750 healthcare facilities in the United States and schedules over four million appointments per year. CCD Health provides patient appointment scheduling, patient engagement, medical data entry, medical record retrieval, and other patient access services. Founded in 2011, CCD Health is among the top-ranked national employers in the Dominican Republic with skilled workforce of over 1,200 employees. The company's Pax AI division has developed proprietary AI-copilot tools that optimize the patient access experience. For more information, please visit www.ccdcare.com.

For more information contact:

Ashutosh Gupta

GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.

(888)-539-4282

[email protected]

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solutions