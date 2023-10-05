GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Acquires MRA (Medical Record Associates, LLC)

We are excited to partner with MRA to expand GeBBS' services and expertise in the middle revenue cycle, in particular in Medical Coding, Auditing, and Cancer Registry Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with MRA to expand GeBBS' services and expertise in the middle revenue cycle, in particular in Medical Coding, Auditing, and Cancer Registry," said Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "This strategic acquisition also expands our service delivery and client support footprint in the United States. MRA clients will benefit from GeBBS' deep operating experience, technology-focused approach, scale, and flexible delivery model. We welcome the entire team of MRA employees to the GeBBS family."

"GeBBS acquisition of MRA creates a national leader in the outsourced, end-to-end Revenue Cycle Services and Technology market," said Charlie Saponaro, CEO, MRA. "The combined organization pairs leading-edge automation and deep expertise across the entire revenue cycle with a global footprint that includes exceptional US-based service delivery and client support. We are proud to establish this powerful offering for our clients and the market and thrilled to be joining the GeBBS family."

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com

About MRA

Founded in 1986, MRA has been recognized as a leading national coding, auditing, and cancer registry service provider supporting hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers across the United States. It provides benefits including optimized reimbursement, revenue integrity and compliance, coding-related denial reduction, coding standard enforcement, as well as backlog elimination. MRA's dedication to customer service and industry expertise have earned it exceptional customer retention and satisfaction rates. MRA takes the time to understand each client's unique requirements and provide the right resources for each engagement. In doing so, the company ensures that clients receive the highest levels of quality and support with the right resources and management team. MRA takes pride in the expertise and support it provides, treating every medical record like the patient it represents. To learn more about MRA, please visit www.mrahis.com.

