GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Announces Acquisition of RND OptimizAR

We are excited to strengthen our capabilities in the DME and HME revenue cycle through RND OptimizAR Post this

"We are excited to strengthen our capabilities in the DME and HME revenue cycle through RND OptimizAR," said Chinmoy Banerjee, CEO of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "This strategic addition expands our ability to deliver specialized, technology-enabled RCM services across complex product lines. RND OptimizAR's strong delivery model, combined with GeBBS' AI-led platforms and scalable infrastructure, will enable clients to optimize reimbursement, improve operational efficiency, and navigate payer complexities with greater confidence. We are excited to welcome the RND OptimizAR team to the GeBBS family."

"This merger reflects a strategic alignment of complementary strengths," stated Deepika Karthikeyan Srihari, Founder of RND OptimizAR. "Our domain-led delivery model, deep expertise in the DME space and agile execution combine with GeBBS' scale and technology capabilities to create a more integrated and scalable RCM platform."

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, backed by global investment organizations EQT and ChrysCapital, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.

About RND OptimizAR

RND OptimizAR, is a provider of RCM services focused on the DME and HME segments. Founded by Deepika Karthikeyan Srihari, RND OptimizAR combines deep domain expertise with a scalable delivery model to support complex, end-to-end revenue cycle operations. With a workforce of over 2,200 specialized professionals, the company supports healthcare providers, including several of the largest DME organizations in the United States, helping improve performance, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. Headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, RND OptimizAR has built a reputation for quality, process excellence, and long-standing client relationships across global markets. For more information, please visit www.rndoptimizar.com.

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GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

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SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.