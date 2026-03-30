GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Announces Acquisition of RND OptimizAR

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today the acquisition of RND OptimizAR, an India based specialized provider of Revenue Cycle Management Services for the Durable Medical Devices (DME) and Home Medical Equipment (HME) market, supported by Novistra Capital, an exclusive advisor to RND OptimizAR. GeBBS is backed by global investment organizations including EQT and ChrysCapital.
EAST HAVEN, Conn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today the acquisition of RND OptimizAR, an India based specialized provider of Revenue Cycle Management Services for the Durable Medical Devices (DME) and Home Medical Equipment (HME) market, supported by Novistra Capital, an exclusive advisor to RND OptimizAR. GeBBS is backed by global investment organizations including EQT and ChrysCapital.
The transaction broadens the market, services, capabilities, and geographical footprints of both companies, enabling clients to benefit from an integrated technology driven RCM solution offering. This acquisition further expands GeBBS' AI-led and technology-driven RCM capabilities into new and complex healthcare segments, strengthening its ability to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions beyond traditional service lines. RND OptimizAR clients will benefit from GeBBS' AI-driven applications, end-to-end revenue cycle management services, workflow/automation tools, and large geographic footprint. Through this acquisition GeBBS Healthcare will expand its RCM capabilities in the DME/HME segment and support its existing and potential clients with an enhanced flex-source delivery model.
"We are excited to strengthen our capabilities in the DME and HME revenue cycle through RND OptimizAR," said Chinmoy Banerjee, CEO of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "This strategic addition expands our ability to deliver specialized, technology-enabled RCM services across complex product lines. RND OptimizAR's strong delivery model, combined with GeBBS' AI-led platforms and scalable infrastructure, will enable clients to optimize reimbursement, improve operational efficiency, and navigate payer complexities with greater confidence. We are excited to welcome the RND OptimizAR team to the GeBBS family."
"This merger reflects a strategic alignment of complementary strengths," stated Deepika Karthikeyan Srihari, Founder of RND OptimizAR. "Our domain-led delivery model, deep expertise in the DME space and agile execution combine with GeBBS' scale and technology capabilities to create a more integrated and scalable RCM platform."
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, backed by global investment organizations EQT and ChrysCapital, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.
About RND OptimizAR
RND OptimizAR, is a provider of RCM services focused on the DME and HME segments. Founded by Deepika Karthikeyan Srihari, RND OptimizAR combines deep domain expertise with a scalable delivery model to support complex, end-to-end revenue cycle operations. With a workforce of over 2,200 specialized professionals, the company supports healthcare providers, including several of the largest DME organizations in the United States, helping improve performance, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. Headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, RND OptimizAR has built a reputation for quality, process excellence, and long-standing client relationships across global markets. For more information, please visit www.rndoptimizar.com.
Media Contact:
Ashutosh Gupta
Chief Marketing Officer
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions
(888)-539-4282
SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solution Inc.
Share this article