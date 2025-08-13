GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the 15th Time

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions ( EQT portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000's 2025 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This marks the fifteenth year the California-based firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and included in the publication's ranking.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions ( EQT portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000's 2025 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This marks the fifteenth year the California-based firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and included in the publication's ranking. Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, GeBBS shares a pedigree with Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"This recognition is a powerful validation of the exceptional work being done by our global team," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare. "With over 14,000+ professionals across four countries, we are united by a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and client success. Our people are the backbone of our growth, and this honor reflects the culture, purpose, and performance that define GeBBS. We're proud of how far we've come—and even more excited about where we're headed."
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com
