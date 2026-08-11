GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the 16th Time

Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixteenth time reflects the sustained strength of our organization. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixteenth time reflects the sustained strength of our organization and the trust our clients place in GeBBS," said Chinmoy Banerjee, CEO of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "This recognition belongs to our more than 16,000 professionals worldwide, whose expertise, innovation, and commitment continue to advance healthcare operations and deliver measurable value for the organizations we serve. As the industry evolves, we remain focused on investing in our people, expanding our technology capabilities, and helping clients achieve stronger clinical, financial, and operational outcomes."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 16000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Ashutosh Gupta, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, 1 (888)-539-4282, [email protected], https://gebbs.com/contact-us/

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