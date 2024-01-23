GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Recognized as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024

Embracing talent from diverse backgrounds allows us to strengthen our adaptability, resilience, and ability to navigate the ever-changing business landscape. We are extremely excited to be included in this prestigious ranking. Post this

"Diversity and inclusion is a companywide commitment," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "It provides us with a unique blend of talents, perspectives, and experiences. Embracing talent from diverse backgrounds allows us to strengthen our adaptability, resilience, and ability to navigate the ever-changing business landscape. We are extremely excited to be included in this prestigious ranking."

Companies like GeBBS understand that a diverse workforce is a powerful driver to the success of an organization, and employees who feel included and valued at work are more likely to stay, thus reducing job turnover and increasing levels of job satisfaction. To learn more about the Newsweek rankings, please click here.

About GeBBS Healthcare Solutions:

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS-rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14,000+ strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS is backed by ChrysCapital, one of the premier private equity funds based out of India. GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit gebbs.com.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

