GeBBS Makes An Entry in A Prestigious Top 10 Positions on Modern Healthcare's 2023 List of Largest Revenue-Cycle Management Firms in the U.S., Based on Employee Strength

"This is part of company vision and strategy to have a significant delivery presence in US. This is exemplified by solutions /business delivery models like Flex Source, we provide our healthcare providers with the means to achieve substantial financial improvements both onshore/near shore/Offshore," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "Our inclusive and shore agnostic approach has truly established us as a global entity. This consecutive eighth-time acknowledgement by Modern Healthcare, as a top-tier player in revenue cycle management, underscores our dedication to harmonizing human expertise with state-of-the-art technology. The continuous expansion of our horizons is a direct result of the remarkable efforts of our team and the enduring partnerships we've nurtured with our esteemed clientele."

This year Modern Healthcare's Largest Revenue Cycle Management Firms list recognizes the nation's top revenue cycle management companies ranked by total U.S.-based full-time equivalent employees who spent at least 50% of their time on revenue-cycle services as of Dec. 31, 2022. The list includes the nation's top firms that have dedicated practice areas and staff to address the needs of the healthcare revenue cycle process.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000+strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. We report on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through our weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events. Our readers use that information to make informed business decisions and lead their organizations to success. It's for this reason that Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives and deemed a "must-read" by the who's who in healthcare. Modern Healthcare leads the market in editorial excellence and is honored to receive awards from ASBPE, ASHPE American Business Media, Trade Association and Business Publications International and the Association of Health Care Journalists, affirming Modern Healthcare's status as the best source for healthcare business and policy news, research, and information.

