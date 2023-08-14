Geberit Elevates Designs with Tone-on-Tone Brushed Metal Finishes for Sigma50 Flush Plates

Geberit is excited to introduce brushed metal tone-on-tone finishes for the Sigma50 flush plate series. They are available in luxurious rose gold, brass or black chrome for today's bathrooms. Elevate your style by specifying the Sigma50 to combine functionality, sustainability, and design. Tweet this

The new brushed metal flush plates complement the twenty existing flush plate cover options, with surfaces of glass, plastic or metal and buttons and frame made of die-cast zinc in chrome, black chrome, brass and red gold. They are an addition to the existing cover finishes of the Sigma50 including white, polished chrome, black, brushed chrome, lava glass, grey sand glass, mustang slate, and smoked glass. Natural look cover designs include black walnut and concrete look. All Sigma50 flush plates maintain sophistication with quality materials, chamfered edges and flush buttons that are made from highly polished die-cast zinc.

The Finishing Touch for Geberit's Sustainable In-Wall Bathroom Systems

The updated Geberit Sigma50 flush plates when combined with Geberit Sigma concealed tank systems and toilets from leading brands, provide a sustainable combination that saves water. Geberit Sigma concealed tanks have a built-in dual-flush function, flushing with 1.6 / 0.8 GPF (gallons per flush) or 1.28 / 0.8 GPF, that saves thousands of gallons every year and meets the EPA's WaterSense criteria. Geberit's innovative products for bathrooms enhance the lives of users, designers, architects, developers, facility owners, engineers, and contractors.

According to Ronn Jefferson, Geberit Product Manager, "Geberit's dual flush actuator plates and in wall toilet carrier systems offer water-savings for today's bathrooms. Geberit designed the Sigma50 to maintain a monotone look push after push; moving parts are accessible behind actuator flush plate. The Sigma50 flush plates are 9.7" wide by 6."5 height and when ordered include the mounting frame and hardware. They are easy to clean with a soft cloth soaked in water and dried with a soft cloth."

To see the entire Sigma50 Series offering of flush plates visit the designer website page. Specification materials are available for the Sigma50 Series reach out to a Geberit representative.

ABOUT GEBERIT

Geberit North America is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Located in Des Plaines, Illinois, Geberit North America markets concealed systems for wall-hung toilets, vanities and fixtures, flush actuator plates that improve the look of any bathroom by hiding unsightly plumbing hardware, resulting in more usable space, improved hygiene, and better accessibility. Geberit North America is a member of USGBC (United States Green Building Council) and a proud partner of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) WaterSense program. For additional information, visit https://www.geberit.us.

