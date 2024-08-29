Geberit Launches Office to Residential Conversions Course and Publishes Adaptive Reuse eBook

"Our focus on conversions and adaptive reuse aligns with the changing urban landscape," said Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Geberit North America. "We're committed to providing solutions that make these challenging renovations not just possible, but highly efficient and cost-effective." Post this

The aftermath of the pandemic brought about a surge in renovations, and repurposed conversion solutions to the growing demand for housing. This trend reflects the growing need for innovative plumbing solutions to repurpose existing buildings more easily. To address this shift, Geberit has launched a new course on AEC Daily, educating architects and engineers on best practices for conversion projects. The course "Office to Residential Building Conversions: Feasibility and Plumbing Retrofit" is an AIA approved CEU and available at no cost.

The practice of converting office buildings into residential spaces such as apartments, condominiums, and hotels has been embraced by communities and all levels of government as a solution to the housing crisis. This course examines the factors behind these conversions, with emphasis on the use of in-wall toilet systems as a solution to design, economic, and sustainability concerns.

Adaptive Reuse eBook

Geberit also released an Adaptive Reuse eBook, showcasing successful project examples and highlighting Geberit's contributions. "Our focus on conversions and adaptive reuse aligns with the changing urban landscape," said Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Geberit North America. "We're committed to providing solutions that make these challenging renovations not just possible, but highly efficient and cost-effective."

The eBook showcases projects where Geberit's in-wall systems played a crucial role in overcoming space constraints, preserving historical elements, and meeting modern design and efficiency standards. It includes: the conversion of a historic warehouse into modern loft apartments, where Geberit's in-wall systems allowed for flexible bathroom placement without compromising the building's structural integrity. In repurposing an old factory into a mixed-use development, Geberit's space-saving concealed tanks enabled efficient use of limited square footage.

To register for the AEC Daily Conversion CEU course click here and to download the Adaptive Reuse eBook click here. This material demonstrates Geberit's expertise in overcoming common challenges in adaptive reuse projects, such as integrating modern plumbing into older structures and maximizing space utilization. Project owners can save up to two-square feet of space in historical office building conversions. There is also savings in construction cost due to the ease of running in-wall plumbing for restrooms. To learn more, consult a Geberit expert on planning, product selection, project monitoring, site visits and BIM data. https://info.geberitnorthamerica.com/lets-meet?

Geberit North America is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global provider of sanitary technology. Known for innovation, sustainability, and reliability, Geberit is celebrating 150 years in 2024 of offering plumbing solutions for commercial and residential applications. Geberit differentiates itself with deep engineering know-how for technical products and systems behind and in front of the wall. Renowned for concealed cisterns and flush actuation systems, Geberit's solutions are visually appealing, highly functional, and space-saving, making them the choice for modern bathroom designs. Geberit in-wall installation systems offer operational efficiency, installation flexibility, improved aesthetics, accessibility, space and water savings. To learn more about the Geberit product offering visit geberitnorthamerica.com or to discuss an upcoming project, consult with a Geberit expert. For general inquiries contact a Geberit at 800-566-2100.

