Geberit Presents 'Water Conservation Initiatives and Standards' for Earth Month

"Geberit North America is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions that prioritize water conservation and environmental stewardship. Through our innovative products and partnerships, we strive to continue to lead the industry in promoting sustainability." Post this

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into water conservation initiatives and standards, and earn a CEU, register today: Water Conservation: Initiatives and Standards – NKBA

Geberit Celebrates 150 Year Anniversary

Geberit, a leading global bathroom manufacturer, is celebrating its 150-year anniversary in 2024, marking a remarkable journey from a one-man business to a renowned international group. Established in 1874 in the historic town of Rapperswil, Switzerland, Geberit has continuously evolved, setting industry standards and achieving milestones in innovation.

Geberit has been using eco-design principles in its products since 2007, aiming to make environmentally friendly, functional, and innovative solutions. Consideration is given to the whole life-cycle of the products, from design to disposal, ensuring sustainability at every stage.

Geberit differentiates itself with deep engineering know-how for technical products and systems behind and in front of the wall. Renowned for concealed cisterns and flush actuation systems, Geberit's solutions are visually appealing, highly functional, and space-saving, making them the choice for modern bathroom designs.

The concealed in-wall toilet tank installation systems stand out for their exceptional quality, tool-free maintenance, and an industry-leading 50-year spare part availability guarantee. This reflects the company's commitment to durability and ensures seamless, long-term functionality, providing more space to bathrooms and ADA compliance.

Recent innovations included Bluetooth-enabled dual-flushing actuator systems and the Sigma70 actuator red-designed plate. The Sigma70, recognized for its outstanding design with the prestigious iF Design Award in 2023, showcases minimalist, floating design and uses the highest-quality materials available on the market.

About Geberit North America

Located in Des Plaines, Illinois, Geberit North America markets concealed systems for wall-hung toilets, vanities and fixtures, flush actuator plates that improve the look of any bathroom by hiding unsightly plumbing hardware, resulting in more usable space, improved hygiene and better accessibility. Geberit North America is a leading provider of innovative plumbing and sanitation solutions and is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Geberit North America is a member of USGBC and a proud partner of the EPAs WaterSense program. For additional information, visit http://www.geberit.us.

With a rich history spanning 150 years, The Geberit Group is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and excellence in the industry. From concealed tank systems to advanced piping technologies, Geberit continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the built environment. The Geberit Group has been recognized for exceptional sustainability management by EcoVadis for four consecutive years. For more information on the Geberit Group visit http://www.geberit.com .

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Geberit North America, 18478037755, [email protected], www.geberit.us

SOURCE Geberit North America