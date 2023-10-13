Geberit Touchless IR Actuator Buttons Support Hygiene & Sustainability in Hotels and Multi-Unit Residential Buildings

Geberit Type 10 IR touchless buttons are easy to use: hold a hand in front of the sensor. for two seconds or more seconds and benefit from built-in user initiated dual-flush operation. They also have a built-in wireless communication for water management, sustainability and ease of maintenance. Tweet this

These inobtrusive buttons work with most of the Geberit Sigma and Omega series flush actuator plates that can be added as a manual flush override should a power outage occur or a maintenance access to service the flush mechanism behind the wall.‥ Additionally, simple maintenance covers in white, matte black and brushed stainless are available. They are made of high-quality molded plastic and can be placed anywhere within a 5.5 foot radius of the tank.

ABOUT GEBERIT

Geberit North America is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Located in Des Plaines, Illinois, Geberit North America markets concealed systems for wall-hung toilets, vanities and fixtures, flush actuator plates that improve the look of any bathroom by hiding unsightly plumbing hardware, resulting in more usable space, improved hygiene and better accessibility. Geberit North America is a member of USGBC and a 15-year partner of the EPA WaterSense program. For additional information, visit https://www.geberit.us.

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Geberit North America, 18478037755, [email protected], www.geberit.us

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company