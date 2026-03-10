Geebo is calling for a return to "human-first" platform governance as federal and state regulators increase their scrutiny of automated AI decision systems and content moderation.

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As federal and state regulators intensify their scrutiny of automated decision systems and AI-driven content moderation, Geebo, a veteran of the online classifieds industry, is calling for a return to "human-first" platform governance.

While the tech industry at large is currently grappling with new mandates—such as California's landmark AI safety regulations and evolving federal oversight regarding algorithmic bias—Geebo founder Greg Collier notes that the "harder path" his company chose in 2000 has now become the necessary blueprint for responsible commerce.

"For over two decades, the industry told us that manual screening was unscalable and unprofitable," said Greg Collier, Founder of Geebo. "But as we see today, an open marketplace without human guardrails isn't just a risk—it's a magnet for exploitation. We didn't wait for a subpoena to protect our users; we built human oversight into our foundation because some revenue streams simply aren't worth the social cost."

The Antithesis of the "Wild West" Model

Geebo's operational model stands in stark contrast to the post-publication "flagging" systems popularized by early giants like Craigslist and the now-defunct Backpage. By manually reviewing direct-posted listings before they go live, Geebo effectively prevents harmful content—ranging from human trafficking to unregulated firearm sales—from ever reaching the public.

This proactive stance has historically cost the company tens of millions in potential revenue from high-risk categories like adult services and personals, which Geebo permanently discontinued years before industry-wide crackdowns.

Endorsed by Global Advocacy Leaders

Geebo's refusal to profit from exploitation has earned the public endorsement of the world's leading anti-trafficking and child protection organizations, including:

The Polaris Project

ECPAT-USA

End Slavery Now

Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW)

FAIR Girls

Defining Clear Boundaries in a Digital Age

Beyond human trafficking, Geebo maintains strict, non-negotiable prohibitions on categories that many modern platforms still struggle to regulate effectively:

Zero-Tolerance on Hate Speech: Proactive removal of extremist and harassing content.

No Unregulated Firearm or Narcotic Sales: Eliminating the risk of facilitating illegal transactions.

Pet Sale Ban: Addressing the systemic animal abuse and scams prevalent in unregulated online pet trade.

The Future of Responsible Scale

As 2026 marks a turning point for platform liability and AI accountability, Geebo is expanding its footprint—including its continued support for independent ventures like Kevin Moranz Racing (KMR)—to demonstrate that community-focused businesses can thrive without compromising human dignity.

"The internet may no longer be the Wild West, but the responsibility remains the same," Collier added. "We will continue to prioritize safety over speed, proving that technology is a tool, but human judgment is the standard."

About Geebo:

Founded in 2000, Geebo.com is one of the nation's longest-standing and safest online classifieds marketplaces. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Geebo provides a secure platform for jobs, real estate, and merchandise, driven by a mission to empower communities through responsible, human-verified commerce.

Media Contact

P. Grady, Geebo, Inc, 1 (888) 439-3113, [email protected], geebo.com

SOURCE Geebo, Inc