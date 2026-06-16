Geebo Marks 26 Years Online, Reflecting on a Different Vision for the Internet

One of America's earliest online classified platforms says safety, accountability, and trust mattered long before Silicon Valley embraced the conversation.

MCLEAN Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-six years ago, when most newspapers still dominated classified advertising and the internet remained largely experimental for local commerce, Geebo launched with a different vision for what online marketplaces could become.

Founded in May 2000, Geebo began in Sacramento, California, initially selling banner advertising to local businesses while quietly building one of the internet's earliest independent online classified platforms. At a time when many traditional media companies viewed the web as secondary to print, Geebo recognized that consumer behavior was already beginning to shift toward faster, more accessible online marketplaces.

What started as a local initiative quickly expanded nationwide, placing Geebo among the earliest companies competing to redefine classified advertising for the digital era.

But unlike many internet platforms that prioritized rapid expansion above all else, Geebo chose a different approach. From its earliest days, the company emphasized moderation, fraud prevention, and user safety — often manually reviewing submissions and removing suspicious activity long before "trust and safety" became a standard technology industry phrase.

Over the years, that philosophy would increasingly distinguish Geebo from many competitors operating under a largely hands-off model.

As scams, fraud, and exploitation became more widespread online, Geebo publicly advocated for stronger safeguards across the classified advertising industry. The company frequently criticized what it viewed as insufficient moderation practices elsewhere and argued that online platforms had a responsibility to actively protect their users rather than simply operate as passive hosts.

Geebo's positions gained broader attention during national debates surrounding online classifieds, human trafficking, scams, and platform accountability. While many technology companies were reluctant to discuss moderation and oversight, Geebo continued arguing that online businesses could remain profitable without abandoning responsibility.

The company survived multiple eras of internet disruption, including the dot-com collapse, the rise of social media, dramatic changes in digital advertising, and the consolidation of online marketplaces into global technology ecosystems.

Today, as discussions surrounding artificial intelligence, online fraud, scams, and platform accountability dominate the tech industry, many of the concerns now being debated publicly are issues Geebo was addressing decades earlier.

"From the beginning, we believed online platforms had a responsibility to protect the people using them," said Greg Collier, founder of Geebo. "There were easier ways to grow, but we chose to prioritize trust, moderation, and accountability even when much of the tech industry dismissed those ideas. Twenty-six years later, those conversations have become central to the future of the internet."

As Geebo marks its 26th anniversary, the company says the milestone is less about longevity alone and more about proving that internet companies can evolve while remaining committed to user trust and responsible operation.

In an industry often driven by scale, speed, and the next trend, Geebo's legacy remains rooted in a simpler principle: building an online marketplace people can trust.

About Geebo

Geebo is one of the internet's earliest online classified advertising platforms. Founded in 2000, the company has long advocated for safer online marketplaces, fraud prevention, and responsible moderation practices across the technology industry.

Media Contact

Patrick Grady, Geebo, Inc, 1 8884393113, [email protected], Geebo, Inc

SOURCE Geebo, Inc