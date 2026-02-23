Geebo Re-Signs with Supercross Star Kevin Moranz for 2026

The partnership continues into 2026, with Geebo returning as a major sponsor as KMR expands to a two-rider team (adding rider Grant Harlan) after Moranz's successes

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geebo.com is proud to announce the continuation of its sponsorship partnership with Kevin Moranz Racing (KMR) for the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. This marks the second year that Geebo, the trusted online classifieds marketplace, has provided vital support to professional Supercross rider Kevin Moranz and his KMR team.

Founded in 2000, Geebo (geebo.com) connects communities through safe, user-friendly classified ads for jobs, housing, vehicles, and more, emphasizing community building and protection against scams. As a sponsor of KMR-officially known as the Champion Tool Storage KMR KTM team, Geebo helps fuel the independent, rider-owned program that embodies determination, grit, and the privateer spirit in professional motocross.

Kevin Moranz, the Topeka, Kansas native and rider #78, turned pro in 2018 and has steadily built his career while taking on the dual role of rider and team owner since forming KMR prior to the 2024 season. In recent years, Moranz has qualified for multiple main events, achieved strong results including a best of 15th in 2025, and expanded the team to include additional riders like Grant Harlan for 2026. The partnership with Geebo has been instrumental in supporting the team's growth, from race rig enhancements to expanded operations, allowing Moranz to compete at the highest level as a privateer.

"We're excited to continue standing behind Kevin Moranz and the entire KMR team as they tackle the 2026 Supercross season," said Greg Collier, founder of Geebo. "Kevin's hard work, resilience, and commitment to building his program from the ground up align perfectly with Geebo's mission to empower individuals and communities. This second year of support underscores our dedication to motorsports and the inspiring stories that come from the track."

The KMR team, backed by major sponsors including Champion Tool Storage, Geebo, Decked, and others, continues to push boundaries in the 450SX class. Fans can follow Kevin Moranz's journey via his official channels at kevinmoranz.com, @kevin.moranz on Instagram, and @team.kmracing, as well as Geebo.com updates.

For more information about Geebo, visit Geebo.com. To learn about Kevin Moranz Racing and partnership opportunities, visit kevinmoranz.com.

About Geebo

Geebo.com is an established online classifieds platform dedicated to safer, community-focused advertising since 2000. Headquartered in the United States, Geebo prioritizes user safety and genuine connections in job listings, real estate, vehicles, and general merchandise.

About Kevin Moranz Racing (KMR)

KMR is the professional racing team owned and operated by Supercross/Motocross rider Kevin Moranz, competing in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship on KTM machinery with support from Champion Tool Storage, Geebo.com, and additional partners.

Contact:

Geebo.com Press Inquiries - Contact [email protected]

Kevin Moranz Racing - [email protected] or through official social channels

Media Contact

Tati Ziemer, Geebo, Inc, 1 (888) 439-3113 (707) 888-9418, [email protected], geebo.com

SOURCE Geebo, Inc