Geek Bar Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition: A Festive Vaping Experience

Geek Bar Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition features a festive design with a unique 3D-curved screen that animates a sleigh in the sky. This disposable vape offers up to 25,000 puffs with a pre-filled 18ml e-juice capacity and a robust 820mAh rechargeable battery. Equipped with dual mesh coils and multiple vaping modes, it provides a customizable vaping experience. Its innovative technology and holiday-themed aesthetics make it a standout choice for the season.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a bold move to redefine the vaping experience, Geek Bar Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition has been released. This new disposable vape not only boasts an array of advanced features but also celebrates the festive season with a unique design twist, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition offers approximately 25000 puffs, ensuring longevity and consistent performance. It is powered by an internal rechargeable 820mAh battery, providing users with extended vaping sessions without frequent recharges. Notably, the device does not include a USB Type-C charger, encouraging users to use existing cables, thereby reducing electronic waste.

One of the standout features of the Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition is its world's first 3D-curved screen that displays an exclusive animation of a sleigh flying across the sky. This feature not only enhances the visual appeal of the device but also enriches the user experience with a touch of holiday cheer.

The device comes pre-filled with 18ml of e-juice and offers a nicotine strength of 5% (50mg), catering to users who prefer a strong throat hit. It utilizes dual mesh coils for heating, which ensures a smooth and flavorful vape. Moreover, the Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition supports multiple vaping modes. Users can choose between the regular mode, which delivers up to 25,000 puffs, and the pulse mode, which provides a more intense experience for up to 15,000 puffs.

Geek Bar has also integrated a dual-core processor with VPU technology in the Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition, which enhances the device's performance and reliability. Additionally, the adjustable airflow system allows users to customize their vaping experience, whether they prefer a tighter or more open draw.

The design of the Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition is both practical and stylish, featuring a sleek, ergonomic body that fits comfortably in hand. The draw-activated mechanism simplifies the operation, making it accessible even for vaping novices.

As the vaping industry continues to evolve, Geek Bar remains at the forefront, introducing innovations that not only enhance the user experience but also adhere to safety and quality standards. This disposable pod is available in select markets and is expected to become a popular choice among vape enthusiasts, especially during the festive season.

With its advanced features and festive design, the Pulse X 25K Christmas Edition from Geek Bar is poised to captivate both existing fans and new users, offering a unique and enjoyable vaping experience that aligns with the joyful spirit of Christmas.

