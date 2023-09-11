GEICO Military helps 80 Young Marines travel to Arizona for 2023 Navajo Code Talkers Day

"With GEICO Military's help, our goal is to expand the Young Marines, so that youth members will gain the skills necessary to become great leaders and engaged, active citizens," said Michael B. Kessler, chair of the board of directors of the Young Marines National Foundation. Tweet this

The Young Marines National Foundation financially supports the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines which is a national youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Foundation solicits, preserves, and distributes gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations committed to the development of boys and girls who enjoy and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

"The Young Marines National Foundation is thrilled to welcome GEICO Military's leadership and participation in the Young Marines National Foundation," said Mike Zeliff, executive director, Young Marines National Foundation. "We are confident that with the assistance of GEICO Military, the foundation will preserve and extend the excellent work of the Young Marines for years to come."

An introduction to the Code Talkers weekend took place at the Navajo National Fair which featured dancing, singing, crafts, and food. Young Marines gave back to the Navajo community by cleaning up the local Code Talker Memorial Park and Zoo. Young Marines also had the opportunity to hike Window Rock, visit the Code Talkers Museum, march in the local parade, and perform a wreath laying ceremony.

On Sunday, the Young Marines helped clean, pick-up trash, and pull weeds at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park. The group then climbed to the outlook next to Window Rock and enjoyed a guided tour of the history and traditions of the park. That same day, the group participated in the Navajo Code Talkers Parade, and when they returned to the Memorial, they laid a wreath at the site of the Code Talker Statue.

At the Navajo Zoo, the group again picked up trash and pulled weeds while learning about the many rescued desert animals. After work at the zoo, the families enjoyed a cookout of hot dogs and hamburgers, thanks to GEICO Military.

The team then linked up with a group of active-duty Marines from Camp Lejeune to tour the Navajo Museum and receive a briefing and blessing from a real Navajo Medicine Man, the son and nephew of two of the original Navajo Code Talkers. Once complete, the families were again treated with sandwiches and drinks for their ride home, provided by GEICO Military.

For more information, visit: https://www.youngmarinesfoundation.org.

About GEICO

For more than 70 years, GEICO has served both active and retired military members and their families. GEICO was originally developed to serve the government and military space, and to this day, the military remains a critical focus of the company. GEICO is proud of its ongoing philanthropic support of our country's heroes. For more information about GEICO Military, see: https://www.geico.com/more/geico-community/military/.

About the Young Marines National Foundation

The Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation, preservation, and distribution of gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations. See: https://www.youngmarinesfoundation.

