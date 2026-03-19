Geisel Software Appoints Jeff Mitchell as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"Geisel has built a strong reputation for solving complex engineering challenges in robotics, automation, and AI," said Jeff Mitchell, CEO. "By aligning innovation with operational scale, we're better positioned to help clients bring breakthrough technologies to market faster." Post this

Mitchell brings extensive international leadership experience across Fortune 1000 companies, entrepreneurial ventures, and private equity-backed organizations. Most recently CEO of Scan-Optics, he led the advancement of cloud-based and AI-powered intelligent data management solutions for enterprise and government clients. Earlier in his career, he held executive leadership roles at Compass Group, LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, and Siemens where he led global teams and large-scale business transformations.

"With deep experience scaling global organizations and building high-performing teams, Jeff is uniquely positioned to lead Geisel Software as demand for advanced AI, robotics, and custom software solutions continues to surge" commented Brian Geisel.

"Geisel has built an extraordinary reputation for solving some of the most complex engineering challenges in robotics, automation, and AI," said Jeff Mitchell, CEO of Geisel Software. "By aligning our focus on innovation with operational scale, we are strengthening our ability to help clients bring breakthrough technologies to market faster."

As Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Geisel will work closely with engineering teams and clients to tackle increasingly complex technical challenges and guide the company's long-term technology vision.

"This transition allows me to focus entirely on innovation—collaborating with our engineers and our clients to push the boundaries of what's possible in robotics, AI, and advanced computing," said Geisel. "As demand continues to grow for highly specialized engineering in these areas, we're aligning our leadership so we can scale the business while continuing to pioneer the technologies that give our clients a real competitive advantage."

The leadership alignment comes as Geisel Software continues its rapid ascent, securing a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years (2022–2025), a rare distinction that underscores its sustained growth.

About Geisel Software

Founded in 2011, Geisel Software is a rapidly growing software innovator with deep expertise across robotics, automation, AI/ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT). What sets us apart is our rare and powerful blend of embedded systems knowledge and advanced application-layer development, empowering us to engineer seamless, high-performance solutions that bridge hardware and software in transformative ways.

Media Contact

Kristin Wattu, Geisel Software, 1 (508) 618-7356, [email protected], https://www.geisel-software.com

SOURCE Geisel Software