Geisel Software Launches Symage: Advancing AI Training with Synthetic Image Generation

Key Benefits of Symage:

Faster AI Development: Reduces time spent collecting, cleaning, and labeling real-world data.

Higher Accuracy: Generates bias-free, high-fidelity datasets to improve model precision.

Eliminates Manual Labeling: Automated pixel-precise annotations speed up training.

Customizable Data: Simulates a wide range of real-world and edge-case scenarios.

Key Features of Symage:

Advanced rendering techniques for high-quality, bias-free synthetic image generation.

Physics-based simulation to create highly realistic training environments, not AI-generated output that creates model degradation.

Pixel-precise accuracy for superior AI training.

Automated labeling process, eliminating the need for manual annotation.

Customizable datasets to address gaps in real-world data availability.

"Symage represents a significant leap forward in AI training," said Brian Geisel, CEO of Geisel Software and Symage, Inc. "By providing AI developers with high-quality synthetic data, we're enabling faster innovation, cost-effective solutions, and greater confidence in model accuracy and reliability."

Symage is now available for beta customers. AI developers, researchers, and enterprises looking to enhance their model performance and reduce data limitations can sign up today.

For more information about Symage and its capabilities, visit https://symage.ai.

About Geisel Software

Geisel Software is known for its transformative approach to custom software development, driving innovation in robotics, automation, AI/ML and IoT. Founded in 2011 with a mission to craft reliable and impactful software solutions, Geisel Software has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative technologies. The company's deep-rooted expertise in embedded as well as advanced technologies enables it to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive real results across sectors such as medical devices and robotics. With a strong focus on innovation and problem-solving, Geisel Software continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the tech landscape. For more information, visit https://geisel.software.

About Symage

Symage is a breakthrough synthetic image data generator that addresses the growing demand for high-quality, scalable AI training data across industries. Built on Geisel Software's deep expertise in robotics, AI/ML, and computer vision, it delivers custom, 3D photorealistic datasets with pixel-precise smart labeling to ensure optimal model performance. By eliminating the high costs, privacy concerns, and limitations of real-world data collection, Symage accelerates AI development, enhances model accuracy, and enables training on rare and complex edge cases that are difficult—or even impossible—to capture in the real world. From robotics and automation to healthcare and autonomous systems, Symage empowers companies to build more robust, reliable, and scalable AI solutions. For more information, visit https://symage.ai.

