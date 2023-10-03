Gel Blaster and Microsoft's 343 Industries Announce Licensing Deal to Bring the Halo Universe into the world of Water Ball Play

"As we look to the future, we're focused on immersive, technology-powered gaming, and there is no better franchise to build these new experiences around than Halo's incredible gaming universe." said Colin Guinn, CEO of Gel Blaster. Tweet this

"We're excited for our community around the world to have the opportunity to bring the Halo universe to life with Gel Blaster's awesome line of products." said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "With Halo's incredible and expansive universe and Gel Blaster's commitment to incredible looking products, we're excited to craft a unique, fan-focused experience together."

"Gel Blaster and our play experiences have taken over the world in the last few years, experiencing truly incredible growth. As we look to the future, we're focused on immersive, technology-powered gaming, and there is no better franchise to build these new experiences around than Halo's incredible gaming universe." said Colin Guinn, CEO of Gel Blaster. "This marks just the beginning of the gaming plans Gel Blaster has for the future."

The first licensed Halo products released by Gel Blaster will be announced in 2024, and available through Gel Blaster's retail partners internationally.

