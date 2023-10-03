Gel Blaster and Microsoft's 343 Industries Announce Licensing Deal to Bring the Halo Universe into the world of Water Ball Play

Gel Blaster, the global market leader in water ball blasters, just raised the bar to a new level with a multi-year licensing agreement with Halo, the longstanding sci-fi video game franchise. This agreement will bring then Halo universe into water ball blaster reality. Gel Blaster announces a multi-year licensing agreement with Halo, the longstanding sci-fi video game franchise, to bring the Halo universe into the world of water ball play. The agreement will see Gel Blaster's team working with Halo to create a new product line embracing the visual identity of the Halo franchise.
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gel Blaster, the global market leader in water ball blasters, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Halo, the longstanding sci-fi video game franchise, to bring the Halo universe into the world of water ball play.
The agreement will see Gel Blaster's team working with Halo to create a new product line embracing the visual identity of the Halo franchise. For Gel Blaster enthusiasts, they'll get to see an exciting representation of water ball blasters, taken to new levels. For Halo fans, they'll be able to experience Gel Blaster's game play with faithful adaptations from the universe they know and love.
"We're excited for our community around the world to have the opportunity to bring the Halo universe to life with Gel Blaster's awesome line of products." said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "With Halo's incredible and expansive universe and Gel Blaster's commitment to incredible looking products, we're excited to craft a unique, fan-focused experience together."
"Gel Blaster and our play experiences have taken over the world in the last few years, experiencing truly incredible growth. As we look to the future, we're focused on immersive, technology-powered gaming, and there is no better franchise to build these new experiences around than Halo's incredible gaming universe." said Colin Guinn, CEO of Gel Blaster. "This marks just the beginning of the gaming plans Gel Blaster has for the future."
The first licensed Halo products released by Gel Blaster will be announced in 2024, and available through Gel Blaster's retail partners internationally.
