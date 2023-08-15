Gelato Festival World Masters Comes to Los Angeles Labor Day Weekend at Ovation Hollywood

Two-Day Festival Celebrating The Best Artisanal Gelato In North America Announces Show Cooking Demos From Los Angeles' Top Chefs. Giadzy x Gelato Festival Collaboration To Be Served Exclusively At Event

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 15th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gelato Festival World Masters (GFWM), the most prestigious gelato tournament in the world, announces the addition of an esteemed roster of guest chefs to the festival's main stage entertainment. Along with strategic partners Carpigiani and Sigep - Italian Exhibition Group, Gelato Festival World Masters will host the one-of-a-kind event on September 2nd and 3rd, 2023 at venue partner Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Guests will experience 12 skilled gelato masters competing for the title of the Best Gelato Master in North America 2023 in the Tasting Village, an exciting lineup of live demonstrations by Los Angeles' Top Chefs plus courses by the world renowned Frozen Dessert University on the Main Stage, a dizzying array of gelato samples (including gluten-free and lactose-free options) at the Gelato Festival Flagship Store, live entertainment, and more. Los Angeles magazine is the official Media Partner.

Live culinary demonstrations from some of LA's most celebrated chefs and pastry masters have been added to the festival schedule, where the chefs will indulge audiences in the crafting of signature sweet or savory treats, paired alongside the finest gelato. Confirmed thus far to join the event's main stage are: Executive Pastry Chef Riccardo Menicucci (Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel), Executive Pastry Chef Natalie Alcaraz (Wally's Wine & Spirits), Executive Chef Charly Houegban (Loews Hollywood Hotel), Executive Chef J.P. Amateau (Musso & Frank), Corporate Executive Chef Giuseppe Gentile (L'antica Pizzeria da Michele) and Executive Chef Diana Briscoe (Gracias Madre), and Chef Daniele Palazzoni (Gelato Festival). More chefs will be announced via social media and on the Gelato Festival World Masters website.

Also announced at LA's sweetest Labor Day event is the world-wide exclusive opportunity to taste and purchase (by the pint) Giada De Laurentiis' Giadzy x Gelato Festival collaboration's Lemon Ricotta gelato. Notably the celebrity chef's favorite gelato brand, Gelato Festival recently partnered with Giada to create a new fan-voted favorite gelato flavor - Lemon Ricotta - which will be offered at the Gelato Festival Flagship Store during the Festival.

MAIN STAGE SHOW COOKING SCHEDULE:

September 2

10:30 am - 11:30 am - Executive Pastry Chef Riccardo Menicucci from Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel presenting "A Nostalgic Journey" (Old-fashioned flavors of a PB&J sandwich)

- Executive Pastry Chef from , A Four Seasons Hotel presenting "A Nostalgic Journey" (Old-fashioned flavors of a PB&J sandwich) 11:30 am - 12:30 pm - Executive Pastry Chef Natalie Alcaraz from Wally's Wine & Spirits presenting "Natalie's Sweets" (Sesame Seed Hazelnut Sundae, White and Black Sesame Seed Tuile, Coffee Mascarpone Mousse, Nutella, and Hazelnut Gelato. Contains Dairy and Nuts. Gluten free)

- Executive Pastry Chef from Wally's Wine & Spirits presenting "Natalie's Sweets" (Sesame Seed Hazelnut Sundae, White and Black Sesame Seed Tuile, Coffee Mascarpone Mousse, Nutella, and Hazelnut Gelato. Contains Dairy and Nuts. Gluten free) 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm - Executive Chef Charly Houegban from Loews Hollywood Hotel presenting "Strawberry Caprese Salad" (A refreshing salad bringing together the flavors of the season, featuring fragrant strawberries, baby heirloom tomatoes, and a rich Burrata cheese topped with housemade basil oil and Gelato Festival's own Hibiscus-Ginger Sorbet)

- Executive Chef from Loews Hollywood Hotel presenting "Strawberry Caprese Salad" (A refreshing salad bringing together the flavors of the season, featuring fragrant strawberries, baby heirloom tomatoes, and a rich Burrata cheese topped with housemade basil oil and Gelato Festival's own Hibiscus-Ginger Sorbet) 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Chef Daniele Palazzoni from Gelato Festival presenting "Vanilla Gelato Zero" (An indulgent low-calorie completely new formulation of Gelatos, available as dairy or plant-based)

- Chef from Gelato Festival presenting "Vanilla Gelato Zero" (An indulgent low-calorie completely new formulation of Gelatos, available as dairy or plant-based) 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Executive Chef J.P. Amateau from Musso & Frank presenting "The 1919 Sundae" (A take on Bananas Foster, with homemade peanut brittle, caramelized banana and mango sauce on top of vanilla gelato)

September 3

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Silikomart and Chef Alberto Facchin presenting "Gelato as you've never seen it" (Explore the world of gelato and semifreddo making, diving into the theories and practices of mastering the art of below-zero pastry making)

- Silikomart and Chef presenting "Gelato as you've never seen it" (Explore the world of gelato and semifreddo making, diving into the theories and practices of mastering the art of below-zero pastry making) 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm - Corporate Executive Chef Giuseppe Gentile from Antica Pizzeria Da Michele presenting "Gnocco fritto alla gianduia" (Sweet deep fried pizza dough with Gianduia Stracciatella Organic Oat gelato (cocoa and hazelnut oat gelato with chocolate chips), hazelnut crumble and sugar coating. Vegan-friendly)

- Corporate Executive Chef from Antica Pizzeria Da Michele presenting "Gnocco fritto alla gianduia" (Sweet deep fried pizza dough with Gianduia Stracciatella Organic Oat gelato (cocoa and hazelnut oat gelato with chocolate chips), hazelnut crumble and sugar coating. Vegan-friendly) 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm - Executive Chef Diana Briscoe from Gracias Madre presenting "Churros" (Churros with chipotle-spiked Mexican chocolate sauce for dipping and vegan vanilla oat gelato. Vegan-friendly)

- Executive Chef from presenting "Churros" (Churros with chipotle-spiked Mexican chocolate sauce for dipping and vegan vanilla oat gelato. Vegan-friendly) 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm - Chef Daniele Palazzoni from Gelato Festival presenting "Chocolate Gelato Zero" (An indulgent low-calorie completely new formulation of Gelatos, available as dairy or plant-based)

September 2 & 3

Carpigiani's Frozen Dessert University - Carpigiani will present their introductory frozen dessert business course for all attendees: "Frozen Dessert Business: Transform Your Life with Sweet Success". This presentation offers entrepreneurs expert essential tips on how to build and grow a thriving frozen dessert business.

The Gelato Festival World Masters in Los Angeles will showcase the best artisanal gelato craftsmanship in North America highlighting 12 chefs who have won top marks in previous Gelato Festival World Masters sanctioned events in NYC, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Each competing chef will be judged by a technical panel of professionals and by festival attendees. The Gelato Festival World Masters in Los Angeles will also serve as a core qualifying competition with the winners earning the chance to represent North America on the road to the World Finals in 2025. Below are the 12 competitors and their flavors in competition:

Giuseppe Lollino of Vero Gelato in Franklin Park, IL - 'Tribute to Setteveli'

of in - 'Tribute to Setteveli' Maria Liliana Biondo of uGOgelato in Cincinnati, OH - 'Mandorland'

of uGOgelato in - 'Mandorland' Lauren Brock of Butterfat Gelato in Pittsburgh, PA - 'Carrot Cake'

of Butterfat Gelato in - 'Carrot Cake' James Coleridge of Gelato by James in Vancouver ( Canada ) - 'Texas Pecan with Italian Soul'

( ) - 'Texas Pecan with Italian Soul' Gisella Zomparelli-Chung of Gelato North in Toronto ( Canada ) - 'Yuzu Cheesecake'

of Gelato North in ( ) - 'Yuzu Cheesecake' Gabriele di Marco of Oretta Restaurant Toronto in Toronto ( Canada ) - 'Sapori di Sicilia'

of Oretta Restaurant Toronto in ( ) - 'Sapori di Sicilia' Patrizia Pasqualetti of Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti in Santa Clara, CA - 'California Blossom'

of Gelato by in - 'California Blossom' Jose Alvarez of Gelato Go El Segundo in El Segundo, CA - 'Red Velvet'

of Gelato Go El Segundo in - 'Red Velvet' Simona Vacca of Il Gusto in West Covina, CA - 'Saffron Rosegarden'

of Il Gusto in - 'Saffron Rosegarden' Melanie Wolf of Pompelmo Gelateria of Westerly, RI - 'Taste the Tropics'

of Pompelmo Gelateria of - 'Taste the Tropics' Francia Michelle Magsaysay of Francy's Artisanal Ice Cream in Bergenfield, NJ - 'Purple yam and Cheese with Craquantes'

- 'Purple yam and Cheese with Craquantes' Golan Chetrit of Noi Due Gelato in New York City , NY - 'Halva Nagila'

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: The Gelato Festival World Masters

DATE: September 2nd and September 3rd; 10am-7pm daily

LOCATION: Ovation Hollywood is located on the corner of Hollywood Blvd. & Highland Ave. in Los Angeles, CA. Parking information: https://www.ovationhollywood.com/visit

PRICING: Tickets start at $15, featuring the $40 "Gelato Lovers" (full tastings from the competition chefs, and all sponsor and partner activities) and are available for purchase at https://bucketlisters.com/experience/gelato-festival-world-masters Advance purchase is encouraged to secure a spot at this highly anticipated event, and special discounts for kids and seniors are available.

For the latest updates and information about the Gelato Festival World Masters Los Angeles 2023, including ticket sales and forthcoming updates, please visit https://gelatofestival.com/ and follow @gelatofestivalworldmasters.

ABOUT GELATO FESTIVAL

The Gelato Festival World Masters is an international event dedicated to artisanal gelato. Founded in 2010 in Florence, Italy, it has evolved into one of the most important events in the gelato industry, and is the world's premiere gelato tournament attracting millions of visitors worldwide. The Gelato Festival World Masters brings together gelato artisans, offers educational opportunities, and promotes the culture and excellence of Italian gelato.

The competition covers a four-year period and in each edition within, competitors are selected through hundreds of events on five continents. Since 2010 the festival has run 13 consecutive editions with more than 100 festivals open to the public in over 20 countries, including Italy, and across Europe, the United States, and Japan. Each year more than 1,000 competing Gelato Masters have joined this momentous event that brings international awareness to the beloved artisanal cold dessert invented in the Renaissance by Bernardo Buontalenti.

Gelato Festival World Masters, founded by Gabriele Poli in Florence, Italy over a decade ago, has resulted in a world class brand of gelato, aptly named Gelato Festival. Gelato Festival brings the best of the best flavors from around the globe which are sold to major hospitality groups in America, at local retailers, online and at their popular flagship store located at Ovation Hollywood, in Los Angeles. www.gelatofestival.com.

ABOUT DJM

DJM is a private equity real estate owner, operator and developer based in California. DJM creates long-term value by transforming real estate to meet the 21st century demands of consumers, retailers, and office users. With a focus on placemaking, DJM leverages design, development, and best-in-class management to create places where people thrive. DJM is represented by a current portfolio of approximately four million square feet with an estimated portfolio value of $2 billion. For more information, please visit www.djmcapital.com. For more information on Ovation Hollywood property updates and happenings, please visit www.ovationhollywood.com.

ABOUT CARPIGIANI AND CARPIGIANI NORTH AMERICA

Established in 1946 in Italy, and present in North America since 1963; Carpigiani enjoys an unrivaled market position, thanks to its high standards, top-quality products, customer service and product innovation. The company supports its equipment with a worldwide network of highly skilled sales and service technicians. Carpigiani, the premier brand name in frozen-dessert machines, has built a reputation of quality and service in the foodservice industry. Carpigiani North America, based in North Carolina, hosts the Frozen Dessert University, providing professional education on gelato, ice cream, soft serve and business planning for existing and future gelato entrepreneurs. For more info visit: https://carpigiani.com/us.

ABOUT SIGEP - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Sigep (International Trade Show of Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee), organized by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. (IEG), will be holding its 45th edition at Rimini Expo Center from 20th to 24th January 2024. Sigep is the innovation reference point for the entire dolce foodservice sector. Known as The Dolce World Expo, it provides a complete overview of all the sector's supply chains. With its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, IEG, a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has achieved national leadership over the years in the organization of trade shows and conferences and has developed activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organizers in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, Germany, Singapore, Brazil - that have placed it among the sector's leading European operators.

Media Contact

The Door, Gelato Festival World Masters, 1 (646) 340-1760, gelatofestival@thedooronline.com

SOURCE Gelato Festival World Masters