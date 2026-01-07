Geli Inc. Announces First International Licensing Agreement With Julien Beaudoin Ltée to Expand Geli Bed Distribution Across Canada

Geli Inc. announced its first international licensing agreement with Julien Beaudoin Ltée, marking the brand's expansion into the Canadian market. Through the partnership, Beaudoin will exclusively manufacture the Geli Bed for Canada, enabling localized production and retail distribution while maintaining Geli's proprietary design and medical-grade pressure-relief standards. The agreement represents a key milestone in Geli's growth strategy and its first licensed expansion outside the United States. Canadian distribution is set to begin through select retailers at the end of Q1 2026.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. and QUEBEC, Canada, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geli Inc., a sleep technology company focused on medical-grade pressure relief, today announced its first international licensing partnership with Julien Beaudoin Ltée (Beaudoin), expanding distribution of Geli Products across select retailers in Canada. The agreement represents a significant milestone in Geli's growth strategy and marks the brand's first licensed expansion outside the United States.

Through the licensing partnership, Beaudoin will manufacture the Geli Bed exclusively for the Canadian market, supporting localized production and retail distribution while adhering to Geli's proprietary design standards and performance requirements.

"This partnership represents an important step forward for Geli," said Todd Youngblood, CEO of Geli. "Beaudoin brings deep manufacturing expertise and strong retail relationships across Canada. As our first international licensing partner, they enable us to expand thoughtfully while preserving what makes the Geli Bed fundamentally different."

Designed to address one of the most common barriers to restorative sleep, the Geli Bed delivers medical-grade pressure relief by reducing concentrated load at key pressure zones, including the shoulders, hips, and lower back. Its adaptive structure redistributes weight across the sleep surface to help minimize peak pressure, support spinal alignment, and reduce the resistance commonly associated with traditional foam and spring mattresses.

Unlike conventional mattresses, the Geli Bed is the only mattress where the majority of the mattress is constructed from gel, allowing it to move with the body rather than push back against it. This gel-dominant construction enables consistent pressure redistribution and responsive support across all sleep positions.

Key Features of the Geli Bed Include:

Medical-Grade Pressure Relief designed to reduce peak pressure at primary contact points

Gel-Dominant Construction, with most of the mattress made from gel rather than foam or springs

Adaptive Support System that promotes spinal alignment and balanced weight distribution

Licensed Canadian Manufacturing through Beaudoin for select retail distribution

The Geli Bed is available online at GeliSleep.com and via mattress retailers in the United States, with Canadian distribution expanding through select retailers under the licensing agreement (starting at the end of Q1 2026).

About Geli

Geli Inc. is a sleep technology brand dedicated to advancing medical-grade pressure relief through material innovation and thoughtful design. Headquartered in North Carolina, Geli develops sleep systems engineered to reduce pressure, support alignment, and improve restorative rest through proprietary gel-based construction and strategic manufacturing and licensing partnerships.

About Julien Beaudoin Ltée

Julien Beaudoin Ltée is a Quebec-based manufacturer with decades of experience supporting the Canadian furniture and sleep retailers. Known as a key supplier in the under-bed category, they conceive, manufacture and distribute products focused on the bedroom, and that contribute to wellness.

Media Contact

Annia Youngblood, Geli Inc, 1 (704) 702-2249, [email protected], gelisleep.com

SOURCE Geli Inc