Gem State Jazz Camp Seeks Support to Cover Student Scholarships

In a statement, camp director Jimmy Pérez-Lawrence said:

"We've had way more scholarship requests this year than usual. A lot of families are counting on this support to make camp possible. Despite increased visibility and marketing efforts, our scholarship fund is not matching demand, and now we're reaching out to the community to help us close that gap so these kids can still have the experience they deserve."

Gem State Jazz Camp provides middle and high school musicians with the opportunity to study with professional jazz artists, perform in small combos, and build musical skills and confidence in a creative, high-level environment. The camp draws students from across the Treasure Valley and surrounding regions.

Thanks to the generosity of past donors, the camp has historically provided broad access to all students, regardless of background. This year, however, the number of full and partial scholarship requests has outpaced expectations—requiring additional community support.

Donors can contribute directly or support the scholarship fund through merch purchases at: www.gemstatejazzcamp.com

All contributions support student scholarships and help us offset the cost of access for families who need it most. Donation tiers begin at $50, with thank-you recognition ranging from concert program listings to exclusive GSJC merchandise and sponsor features during the camp.

Exodus Music and Gem State Jazz Camp are based in Nampa and serve students across southern Idaho.

Jimmy Pérez-Lawrence, Exodus Music, 1 (208) 991-0024

