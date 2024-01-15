Gemadipada, Founder of Konekios, Pioneering Social Entrepreneurship to Help Indonesian SMEs Go Digital and Penetrate Global Markets

Konekios Launches User-Friendly Website Builder to Propel Indonesian SMEs into the Digital Era; Receives IndoBisa 2023 Grant for Accelerated Growth.

DEPOK, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemadipada founder of Konekios, a website builder platform for SMEs, is passionate about helping Indonesian SMEs go digital and penetrate global markets.

"SMEs need to build their brand and presence online," said Gemadipada. "This is essential to increase their competitiveness in the digital era, both in the domestic and global markets."

However, building a website is not easy for SMEs, especially for those that do not have technical knowledge, that's why Gemadipada and his team launched Konekios, a user-friendly website builder platform for SMEs.

Konekios is a user-friendly website builder platform for SMEs. Konekios provides hosting, domain, web design, and email services in one package. SMEs can build a website with ease, even without coding knowledge.

"Konekios provides all the essentials for building a website, including hosting, domain, web design, and email," said Gemadipada. "SMEs can build a website with ease, even without coding knowledge."

In addition to Konekios, Koneksi Group also offers a number of SME digitalization mentoring programs. These programs aim to help SMEs learn the digital skills they need to grow their businesses online.

"We want to help SMEs go digital and grow their businesses more effectively, both in the domestic and global markets," said Gemadipada. To date, Koneksi Group has helped over a thousand SMEs in Indonesia go digital. The company aims to help 100,000 SMEs in Indonesia go digital by 2024. Konekios, a website builder platform for SMEs, has been selected as a recipient of the IndoBisa 2023 grant from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf). The grant is a collaboration with the Pijar Foundation, and it is intended to accelerate the development of the digital economy sector in Indonesia.

"We are honored to be selected as a recipient of the IndoBisa 2023 start-up," said Gemadipada M.R., founder of Konekios. "This grant will allow us to continue our mission to help Indonesian SMEs go digital and penetrate global markets."

Gemadipada and his team are dedicated pioneers of social entrepreneurship in Indonesia. They are proving that with hard work and dedication, anyone can contribute to the advancement of SMEs in Indonesia and penetrate global markets.

Konekios is a high-growth startup with a large addressable market. The Indonesian SME sector is estimated to be worth over $1 trillion. Konekios is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this market, both in the domestic and global markets.

Konekios has a strong team with a proven track record of success. Gemadipada is a talented entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the SME market. His team has a strong technical background and a passion for helping SMEs succeed.

Konekios has a clear business model and a strong financial track record. The company is profitable and is growing rapidly.

Konekios is a socially responsible company with a mission to help Indonesian SMEs go digital and penetrate global markets. This mission resonates with investors who are looking to invest in companies that are making a positive impact on the world.

Konekios is seeking investment to accelerate its growth and expansion into global markets. The company is looking to raise $3 million to fund its expansion into new markets and to develop new products and services.

Konekios is a compelling investment opportunity for investors who are looking to invest in a high-growth startup with a large addressable market, both in the domestic and global markets.

Koneksi Group (koneksi.group) is a holding company that is affiliated with several technology startups. The company was founded in 2018 by Gemadipada, a young man from Depok, West Java, Indonesia. Koneksi Group (koneksi.group) has a mission to help the Indonesian people use technology to improve their quality of life.

In addition to Konekios, Koneksi Group (koneksi.group) is also affiliated with other technology startups, including Satukelas, an online learning platform; Siapkonek, app customization services; and Koneksigma.AI, an energy data analytics platform.

