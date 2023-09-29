Gemba Academy Releases 'The Bridge Game,' Expanding Their Lean Simulations Online Training Collection

Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is introducing 'The Bridge Game,' a new Lean simulations course in their quickly expanding online training catalog.
The Bridge Game is a quick, hands-on team activity that we can do with simple materials we can find at home or in most workplaces. Facilitators can use this exercise to teach various concepts such as creative problem solving, out-of-the-box thinking, team dynamics, or the importance of understanding physical and mechanical principles.
"Finding ways to make learning fun is extremely important…and learning continuous improvement principles is no different. That's why I am so excited for the release of what we're calling 'The Bridge Game,' explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy, "This experiential game is a quick, hands-on team activity that can be done with simple materials found at home or in most workplaces. The game allows participants the opportunity to practice core skills such as problem-solving, outside-the-box thinking, team dynamics, and the importance of understanding physical and mechanical principles."
Gemba Academy's The Bridge Game course is comprised of 4 videos. The first video in the series is available to watch now and includes supplemental resources and guides:
- The Bridge Game Introduction To Simulation
- Getting Started With The Bridge Game
- How To Facilitate The Bridge Game
- Welcome To The Bridge Game
The best way to learn is by doing. Simulations allow you to demonstrate Lean concepts to your teams in a hands-on way, increasing understanding and also key benefits. It's not enough to just watch these simulations, to truly understand is to run these simulations yourself with your teams.
View Gemba Academy's growing collection of simulation courses here: https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/simulations
This course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean training material helps work teams develop a consistent, continuous improvement mindset.
To learn more about Gemba Academy's The Bridge Game course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/simulations/the-bridge-game
or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit www.gembaacademy.com/.
Live instructor workshops and events are now being held at Gemba Academy's training facility in Keller, TX. Maximize your training success by attending an in-person or virtual training event hosted by Gemba Academy's expert coaches. These trainings are carefully crafted to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge to enhance their organization's continuous improvement efforts. To learn more or request an event or training visit: gembaevents.com
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, new in-person training events, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit www.gembaacademy.com.
