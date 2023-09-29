Gemba Academy Releases 'The Bridge Game,' Expanding Their Lean Simulations Online Training Collection

"Finding ways to make learning fun is extremely important…and learning continuous improvement principles is no different. That's why I am so excited for the release of what we're calling 'The Bridge Game,' explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy. Tweet this

"Finding ways to make learning fun is extremely important…and learning continuous improvement principles is no different. That's why I am so excited for the release of what we're calling 'The Bridge Game,' explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy, "This experiential game is a quick, hands-on team activity that can be done with simple materials found at home or in most workplaces. The game allows participants the opportunity to practice core skills such as problem-solving, outside-the-box thinking, team dynamics, and the importance of understanding physical and mechanical principles."

Gemba Academy's The Bridge Game course is comprised of 4 videos. The first video in the series is available to watch now and includes supplemental resources and guides:

The Bridge Game Introduction To Simulation

Getting Started With The Bridge Game

How To Facilitate The Bridge Game

Welcome To The Bridge Game

The best way to learn is by doing. Sim­u­la­tions allow you to demon­strate Lean concepts to your teams in a hands-on way, increas­ing under­stand­ing and also key ben­e­fits. It's not enough to just watch these sim­u­la­tions, to tru­ly under­stand is to run these sim­u­la­tions yourself with your teams.

View Gemba Academy's growing collection of simulation courses here: https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/simulations

This course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean train­ing mate­r­i­al helps work teams develop a con­sis­tent, con­tin­u­ous improve­ment mindset.

To learn more about Gemba Academy's The Bridge Game course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/simulations/the-bridge-game

or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.

To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit www.gembaacademy.com/.

Live instructor workshops and events are now being held at Gemba Academy's training facility in Keller, TX. Maximize your training success by attending an in-person or virtual training event hosted by Gemba Academy's expert coaches. These trainings are carefully crafted to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge to enhance their organization's continuous improvement efforts. To learn more or request an event or training visit: gembaevents.com

About Gemba Academy:

Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, new in-person training events, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit www.gembaacademy.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Bush, Gemba Academy, 1 888-439-8880, [email protected], gembaacademy.com

SOURCE Gemba Academy