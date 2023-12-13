Gemba Academy Unveils Comprehensive Lean Online Course on Facilitation

"At the heart of successful meetings, workshops, and conferences lies the art of facilitation" - Ron Pereira Post this

The Facilitation course is meticulously designed to empower individuals with the proficiency to facilitate meetings, workshops, or other events, ensuring that objectives are met within designated timeframes. Participants will gain insights into what defines a facilitator, how to engage in diverse activities and master the seven key facilitation skills crucial for success.

Gemba Academy's Facilitation course curriculum includes:

What Is Facilitation?

Getting Started with Facilitation

Facilitation Skill #1: Being Prepared

Facilitation Skill #2: Creating an Agenda

Facilitation Skill #3: Engaging All Participants

Facilitation Skill #4: Active Listening

Facilitation Skill #5: Maintaining Focus

Facilitation Skill #6: Timekeeping

Facilitation Skill #7: Enabling Achievement

How Facilitators Use Games, Simulations, and Icebreakers

How Facilitators Motivate Participants

How to Use a Parking Lot to Stay On Track

How to Use SPACER to Start Meetings

This extensive course offering is an integral part of Gemba Academy's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement within organizations through its Online Lean and Six Sigma learning platform.

Gemba Academy announces the launch of live instructor workshops and training sessions at their training facility located in Keller, Texas. These meticulously tailored sessions, led by expert coaches, are designed to equip attendees with invaluable tools and knowledge, amplifying your organization's continuous improvement initiatives. Gemba Academy's expert coaches are available to travel to your organization to hold training events.

About Gemba Academy:

Gemba Academy, established in 2009, is committed to nurturing a culture of continuous improvement for individuals and businesses. With an extensive library of over 2,000 training videos covering Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement methodologies, Gemba Academy offers flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications to empower organizational growth. To explore Gemba Academy's online content, new in-person training events, and comprehensive offerings, visit: gembaacademy.com

