Gemba Academy Unveils Comprehensive Lean Online Course on Facilitation

Gemba Academy proudly introduces its latest addition to the School of Lean with an in-depth course on Facilitation. This comprehensive course explores the core principles and skills essential for effective facilitation, empowering participants to drive successful meetings, workshops, and conferences toward optimal outcomes.
"As the world of work and collaboration continues to evolve, the role of a facilitator becomes more important than ever," emphasized Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy. "At the heart of successful meetings, workshops, and conferences lies the art of facilitation - the skillful guiding of people towards specific objectives within a set timeframe. The facilitator's ability to engage and empower participants in change, improvement, and innovation activities is critical to achieving positive outcomes."
The Facilitation course is meticulously designed to empower individuals with the proficiency to facilitate meetings, workshops, or other events, ensuring that objectives are met within designated timeframes. Participants will gain insights into what defines a facilitator, how to engage in diverse activities and master the seven key facilitation skills crucial for success.
Gemba Academy's Facilitation course curriculum includes:
- What Is Facilitation?
- Getting Started with Facilitation
- Facilitation Skill #1: Being Prepared
- Facilitation Skill #2: Creating an Agenda
- Facilitation Skill #3: Engaging All Participants
- Facilitation Skill #4: Active Listening
- Facilitation Skill #5: Maintaining Focus
- Facilitation Skill #6: Timekeeping
- Facilitation Skill #7: Enabling Achievement
- How Facilitators Use Games, Simulations, and Icebreakers
- How Facilitators Motivate Participants
- How to Use a Parking Lot to Stay On Track
- How to Use SPACER to Start Meetings
This extensive course offering is an integral part of Gemba Academy's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement within organizations through its Online Lean and Six Sigma learning platform.
To explore more about Gemba Academy's groundbreaking Facilitation course, click here.
For a comprehensive overview of Gemba Academy's diverse range of courses, navigate to: gembaacademy.com
Gemba Academy announces the launch of live instructor workshops and training sessions at their training facility located in Keller, Texas. These meticulously tailored sessions, led by expert coaches, are designed to equip attendees with invaluable tools and knowledge, amplifying your organization's continuous improvement initiatives. Gemba Academy's expert coaches are available to travel to your organization to hold training events. Visit the link to learn more or to inquire about training events for your organization.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy, established in 2009, is committed to nurturing a culture of continuous improvement for individuals and businesses. With an extensive library of over 2,000 training videos covering Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement methodologies, Gemba Academy offers flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications to empower organizational growth. To explore Gemba Academy's online content, new in-person training events, and comprehensive offerings, visit: gembaacademy.com
Media Contact
Natalie Bush, Gemba Academy, 1 817-326-7264, [email protected], gembaacademy.com
