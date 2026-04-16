GemTalk Systems Announces Acquisition by Emergence to Advance the Next Era of Mission-Critical Infrastructure Software

GemTalk Systems, the developer and custodian of the GemStone/S platform, today announced its acquisition by Emergence, a permanent capital platform backed by The Pritzker Organization. The transaction closed April 6, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GemStone/S is a high-performance, object-oriented transactional database that has powered mission-critical operations across financial services, government, healthcare, utilities, and telecommunications since 1982. In 2013, Dan Ware led a management buyout from VMware to form GemTalk Systems as an independent company. Over the past 13 years, he built a focused, technically deep team around a platform that enterprises trust with their most sensitive and demanding workloads — software that developed deep roots in multiple vertical markets with long-term staying power.

"When we took GemStone/S independent, the goal was simple: build a company that was completely dedicated to this platform and the customers running on it," said Dan Ware, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of GemTalk Systems. "That focus shaped everything — how we build, how we support, how we think about the long term. Emergence understands that, and I think that shared orientation is why this felt like the right home for GemTalk."

Emergence invests in technology businesses that are deeply embedded in their customers' operations — platforms that don't generate buzz but are genuinely hard to replace. GemTalk fits that profile well. What stood out wasn't just the platform's longevity, but the team: engineers and customer advocates who have spent years, in some cases careers, building expertise in one of the more demanding corners of enterprise infrastructure.

"We keep coming back to the same type of business — one that sits at the center of how an industry actually operates, with a team that has spent years earning the right to be there," said Henry T. Zhang, CEO of Emergence. "GemTalk is a fantastic example of what that looks like in practice. Dan built something with real staying power, and we are looking forward to being a partner that gives the team the stability and resources to keep building it well."

Kit Merker, Operating Partner at Emergence, has been named Interim CEO of GemTalk Systems. Dan Ware will transition to Chief Revenue Officer, where he will focus on customer relationships and continue to play a central role in the company's direction.

"The track record here is real — these are customers who have been running GemStone/S for decades because it works," said Kit Merker, Interim CEO of GemTalk Systems and Operating Partner at Emergence. "My job is to make sure we keep earning that. That means investing in the product, growing the team, and being thoughtful about where GemStone/S can go as enterprise workloads continue to evolve."

Under Emergence's ownership, GemTalk will increase investment in product development and expand its engineering team, while maintaining the support and stability its customers rely on. Emergence's permanent capital structure means there is no pressure to optimize for an exit — the focus is on building the business for the long term.

About GemTalk Systems

GemTalk Systems is the developer and publisher of GemStone/S, an object-oriented transactional database for mission-critical, high-volume enterprise applications. Tracing its heritage to 1982, GemStone/S is used by leading organizations in financial services, government, healthcare, technology, utilities, and telecommunications worldwide. GemTalk is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

For more information, visit www.gemtalksystems.com

Media Contact

James Foster, GemTalk Systems LLC, 1 5037664714, [email protected], https://gemtalksystems.com

SOURCE GemTalk Systems LLC