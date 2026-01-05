Gen Z Dating App Vybes Unveils Vybes Villa, a New Reality Series Hosted by Viral Creator Zach Justice

Premiering January 12th, the members-only app brings its signature Vybe Check approach to real connection to the screen with a community-sourced reality series where real Vybes users live, connect, and compete for a $25,000 prize. Post this

As host of Vybes Villa, Zach Justice brings comedic instinct, cultural credibility, and an audience of more than ten million followers. Along with the Dropouts team, Zach produces and leads the creative vision of the series, delivering a sharp, creator-driven format built for Gen Z and young millennial viewers.

"Vybes Villa is an original unscripted dating series that my company, Dropouts University Studios, created and produced in close partnership with the Vybes team. It represents a new wave of storytelling, where creator–brand partnerships can build something new without traditional Hollywood gatekeepers. The show blends authenticity, real human moments, and dating — all taken to a whole new level." – Zach Justice, Host of Vybes Villa

The list of participants for the show was curated from the exclusive, private Vybes member base. Vybes Villa brings together high-intent singles for a luxury, high-energy experience where they live, connect, and compete for a $25,000 cash prize. The series reflects the community's signature 'video-style 'Vybes Check' and IRL-driven philosophy. Instead of engineered drama, the show reveals chemistry naturally through real behavior, real energy, and real moments that mirror how people actually date today.

"Zach is the defining host for Vybes Villa because he brings a blend of humor, authenticity, and cultural awareness that makes the series feel fresh and real. He elevates the experience with a tone and perspective that resonates deeply with our audience. Vybes Villa is a natural extension of our core values — real chemistry, real connection, and a curated community. Every cast member is pulled directly from the Vybes app, which gives the show a level of authenticity and energy we haven't seen in the dating-reality space. It's our community brought to life." - Brittnee Barnes, CEO of Vybes

About Vybes

Vybes is the world's first curated dating platform reinventing modern connection through its signature video-style "Vybe Checks" and a lineup of elevated IRL experiences. Designed as a private, members-only community, Vybes brings together high-intent, high-quality individuals through verified profiles, 15-minute Vybe Checks, and exclusive IRL events that foster genuine connection. Beyond the app, Vybes extends into cultural moments through curated events and brand partnerships, creating a full ecosystem rooted in real chemistry, real community, and real Vybes.

Vybes Press Contact

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

About Zach Justice

Zach Justice is a versatile writer, actor, and content creator, known for his keen sense of comedic storytelling. As the Founder of Dropouts University Studios and host of the widely acclaimed Dropouts Podcast, Zach has cultivated a devoted following of over 10 million + fans across various social media platforms. His podcast regularly ranks in Spotify's top 50 comedy charts.

Media Contact

NIki McMahon, The Brand Agency, 1 805.201.8188, [email protected], https://www.thebrand-agency.com/

Aleigh Beard, The Brand Agency, 1 678.896.6655, [email protected], https://www.thebrand-agency.com/

SOURCE Vybes