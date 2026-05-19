Gen Z Sparks CD Revival as Artists and Fans Embrace Physical Music Again

CDs aren't coming back because of nostalgia. They're coming back because they make sense — for a new generation of fans and artists. Gen Z is discovering that CDs are affordable, tangible, and actually useful in ways streaming isn't. Post this

"CDs aren't coming back because of nostalgia," said Tony van Veen, CEO of Disc Makers. "They're coming back because they make sense — for a new generation of fans and artists. Gen Z is discovering that CDs are affordable, tangible, and actually useful in ways streaming isn't."

While vinyl has dominated headlines in recent years, CDs are quietly gaining traction among younger listeners—particularly those aged 16–24 — who are driving a new wave of physical music consumption. For these fans, price is a major factor. With new CDs typically priced between $10 and $14 — and used CDs often available for $5 to $10 — they offer a far more accessible entry point than vinyl records, which commonly retail for $25 to $40.

Practical considerations also play a role: many first cars owned by younger drivers lack Bluetooth or USB connectivity but still include CD players, making CDs a default listening format on the road. At the same time, CDs provide something streaming cannot — liner notes, credits, and a tangible connection to the artist. For a generation whose parents rediscovered vinyl, CDs represent something different for Gen Z: a format that feels newly discovered rather than inherited.

For independent musicians, the resurgence of CDs is as much about economics as it is about audience behavior. Streaming platforms typically pay fractions of a cent per play — often around $0.003 per stream — making it difficult for emerging artists to generate meaningful income. By contrast, CDs remain one of the most profitable products artists can sell directly to fans. Short-run manufacturing can start at roughly $2 per unit, while most CDs sell at concerts for $10 to $15, creating margins that can exceed 80 percent.

For that reason, CDs never fully disappeared from the independent music ecosystem. Emerging artists have continued to sell them at live shows for decades, where they remain a reliable source of merchandise revenue. Unlike streaming payouts, which are delayed and diluted, CD sales generate immediate, direct revenue to artists on the road.

That said, overall CD revenues have declined sharply — by as much as 75 percent from their peak in the early 2000's — as the industry shifted toward digital consumption. What Disc Makers is now seeing is not a return from zero, but a meaningful re-acceleration driven by new fans and younger artists entering the market.

Independent data supports the continued relevance of the format. According to research from MusicWatch, an estimated 69 million Americans listened to CDs at least once in 2025. More than 40 million Americans listen to CDs in the car, and 23 million say CDs are the format they use most often for in-car listening—particularly among drivers of older vehicles.

Disc Makers notes that while vinyl continues to grow, CDs are emerging as a complementary format—especially for younger audiences and developing musicians.

"Vinyl has had a strong, ongoing resurgence, and that's real," said van Veen. "But what we're seeing now is different. CDs are becoming the entry point for a new generation of music fans—and a critical revenue tool for the artists trying to reach them."

About Disc Makers

Founded in 1946, Disc Makers is the leading provider of physical media manufacturing for independent musicians. The company produces the majority of professionally manufactured CD and vinyl projects for DIY artists in the United States, offering short-run production, fulfillment, and e-commerce solutions that help artists connect with fans and generate revenue from their music.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, Disc Makers, 1 800-468-9353 5194, [email protected], https://www.discmakers.com

SOURCE Disc Makers